Jail Log: March 17, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Building: 1

Possession: 5

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1