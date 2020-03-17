Closings
Jail Log: March 17, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
Hannah, Gregory
Booking #:
427221
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
22990001 GOB* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARIA
Booking #:
427220
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GARVEY, STEVEN
Booking #:
427219
Booking Date:
03-17-2020 – 12:47 am
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427218
Release Date:
03-17-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
REDUS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427217
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
ROWLAND, EMILY
Booking #:
427216
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$15000.00
GARCIA, VICTORIA
Booking #:
427215
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$500.00
KEELE, SHANE
Booking #:
427214
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
RIOS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427213
Release Date:
03-16-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
427212
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
57070020 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Roberts, Trinity
Booking #:
427211
Release Date:
03-16-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFx1
No Bond
MYERS, ALEXA
Booking #:
427210
Release Date:
03-16-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
CERVANTES, ERICK
Booking #:
427209
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 11:27 am
Charges:
35620008 * MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FONSECA, MARCELUZ
Booking #:
427208
Release Date:
03-16-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 10:34 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
POMPA JR, JOSE
Booking #:
427207
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 9:15 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

