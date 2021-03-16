Jail Log: March 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Theft: 3
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Driver License/ID False: 1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X3
MISC FTA
35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 29MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X2
54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 41 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF x6
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
