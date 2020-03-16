Jail Log: March 14-16, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Possession:
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Theft: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive – Give False Info: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
- Prohibited Weapon: 1
- US Marshall Hold: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Failure to Stop and Render Aid: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 4
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 1
54040010 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 CPF X 8
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA X 4
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597