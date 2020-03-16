Jail Log: March 14-16, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Possession:

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Theft: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Assault Family Violence: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive – Give False Info: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6

Racing on Highway: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

Prohibited Weapon: 1

US Marshall Hold: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1

Failure to Stop and Render Aid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 72 hours. JACOBY, JASON Booking #: 427171 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 427170 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 2:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 ARIEL, JABIN Booking #: 427169 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 AGUILAR, MIGUEL Booking #: 427168 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 12:56 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/SUSP/FAILURE TO APPEAR $200.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 427167 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 10:11 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 MALDONADO, ALDO Booking #: 427166 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 8:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1464.00 GARZA, HECTOR Booking #: 427165 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond JACKSON, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 427163 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 5:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Sanchez, Michael Booking #: 427162 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 4:01 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $10000.00 ROCHESTER, LYNN Booking #: 427160 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:43 pm Charges: 37040001 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond CHAVEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 427159 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:04 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond JONES, JESSE Booking #: 427158 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 1:34 pm Charges: 53990010 COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE No Bond WEBB, JAMES Booking #: 427157 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 1:09 pm Charges: 23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 427156 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 12:53 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2 $2066.00 MITCHELL, KEVIN Booking #: 427155 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 11:56 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427154 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 11:28 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 4 $1566.00 THAMES, CALVIN Booking #: 427153 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 11:11 am Charges: 48990002 HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION No Bond RAMIREZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 427197 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 5:00 am Charges: 13990026 *MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION No Bond WEBB, TRASS Booking #: 427196 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 4:41 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C $512.00 FOSTER, DARYL Booking #: 427195 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 4:19 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C $512.00 RIOS, JESSE Booking #: 427194 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 2:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $2126.00 MOUTRY, AMBER Booking #: 427193 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 2:09 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 2 $500.00 PEARSON, TORRANCE Booking #: 427192 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 1:51 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X2 $3422.00 MARTINEZ, RODOLFO Booking #: 427191 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MORRISON, TERRY Booking #: 427190 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 1:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 VALDERAZ, JORDAN Booking #: 427189 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 12:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DAUGHTRY, DANIEL Booking #: 427188 Release Date: 03-15-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 12:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 OLIVAN, JORGE Booking #: 427187 Release Date: 03-15-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 11:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI $1500.00 REYNA, ORLANDO Booking #: 427186 Release Date: 03-15-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 TORRES, APRIL Booking #: 427185 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 9:22 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond NEWTON, AUBREY Booking #: 427184 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $6500.00 VILLARREAL, JOSE Booking #: 427183 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 7:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $2000.00 DAVIS, ERIC Booking #: 427182 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 7:31 pm Charges: MISC POSS CS PG 3 <28G $800.00 EADES, SKYLER Booking #: 427181 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 7:15 pm Charges: 52030025 PROH WEAPON

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X 1 $1000.00 WILSON, FARRAH Booking #: 427180 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond GALVAN, JACOB Booking #: 427179 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 5:34 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

54040010 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 CPF X 8 No Bond GONZALES, JOHN Booking #: 427178 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: 11990015 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No Bond SORREL, TABITHA Booking #: 427177 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $21420.00 CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL Booking #: 427176 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 3:08 pm Charges: 4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 3 $2068.00 JENSEN, ORYANN Booking #: 427175 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 2:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WEBBER, NIKAYA Booking #: 427174 Release Date: 03-14-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 12:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TUCKER, JACOB Booking #: 427173 Booking Date: 03-14-2020 – 6:46 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond HUFFORD, HARVEY Booking #: 427206 Booking Date: 03-16-2020 – 1:27 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 NEWSOME, TANESHAY Booking #: 427205 Booking Date: 03-16-2020 – 12:03 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 MONTELONGO, MARIAH Booking #: 427204 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 11:43 pm Charges: FSRA GOB*FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID $4000.00 GARCIA, MAYRA Booking #: 427203 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 9:09 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WEBB, TRASS Booking #: 427202 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 8:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 QUIROZ, JAMIE Booking #: 427201 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 7:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ANDERSON, JOSHUA Booking #: 427200 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 12:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FUNK, CRAIG Booking #: 427199 Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 12:23 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427198 Release Date: 03-15-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 03-15-2020 – 11:57 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 4

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $3070.00

