Jail Log: March 14-16, 2020

Jail Logs

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 72 hours, 50 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Possession:
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 2
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive – Give False Info: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 6
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1
  • Prohibited Weapon: 1
  • US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Failure to Stop and Render Aid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 72 hours.
 
JACOBY, JASON
Booking #:
427171
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
427170
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 2:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
ARIEL, JABIN
Booking #:
427169
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
 
AGUILAR, MIGUEL
Booking #:
427168
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 12:56 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/SUSP/FAILURE TO APPEAR
$200.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
427167
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
MALDONADO, ALDO
Booking #:
427166
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
GARZA, HECTOR
Booking #:
427165
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
JACKSON, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427163
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Sanchez, Michael
Booking #:
427162
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$10000.00
ROCHESTER, LYNN
Booking #:
427160
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
37040001 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
CHAVEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427159
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
JONES, JESSE
Booking #:
427158
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
53990010 COMM*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
WEBB, JAMES
Booking #:
427157
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 1:09 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
427156
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
$2066.00
MITCHELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
427155
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 11:56 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427154
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 11:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 4
$1566.00
THAMES, CALVIN
Booking #:
427153
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
48990002 HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
427197
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 5:00 am
Charges:
13990026 *MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
No Bond
WEBB, TRASS
Booking #:
427196
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 4:41 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
FOSTER, DARYL
Booking #:
427195
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 4:19 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
RIOS, JESSE
Booking #:
427194
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2126.00
MOUTRY, AMBER
Booking #:
427193
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 2
$500.00
PEARSON, TORRANCE
Booking #:
427192
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 1:51 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
$3422.00
MARTINEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
427191
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORRISON, TERRY
Booking #:
427190
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
VALDERAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
427189
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DAUGHTRY, DANIEL
Booking #:
427188
Release Date:
03-15-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 12:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
OLIVAN, JORGE
Booking #:
427187
Release Date:
03-15-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990032 RACING ON HIGHWAY W/PREV CONV OR W/DWI
$1500.00
REYNA, ORLANDO
Booking #:
427186
Release Date:
03-15-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
TORRES, APRIL
Booking #:
427185
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
NEWTON, AUBREY
Booking #:
427184
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$6500.00
VILLARREAL, JOSE
Booking #:
427183
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$2000.00
 
DAVIS, ERIC
Booking #:
427182
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
MISC POSS CS PG 3 <28G
$800.00
EADES, SKYLER
Booking #:
427181
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
52030025 PROH WEAPON
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 1
$1000.00
WILSON, FARRAH
Booking #:
427180
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
GALVAN, JACOB
Booking #:
427179
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
54040010 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 CPF X 8
No Bond
GONZALES, JOHN
Booking #:
427178
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
11990015 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
SORREL, TABITHA
Booking #:
427177
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$21420.00
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427176
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 3
$2068.00
JENSEN, ORYANN
Booking #:
427175
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WEBBER, NIKAYA
Booking #:
427174
Release Date:
03-14-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TUCKER, JACOB
Booking #:
427173
Booking Date:
03-14-2020 – 6:46 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HUFFORD, HARVEY
Booking #:
427206
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 1:27 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
NEWSOME, TANESHAY
Booking #:
427205
Booking Date:
03-16-2020 – 12:03 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MONTELONGO, MARIAH
Booking #:
427204
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
FSRA GOB*FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID
$4000.00
GARCIA, MAYRA
Booking #:
427203
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WEBB, TRASS
Booking #:
427202
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
QUIROZ, JAMIE
Booking #:
427201
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ANDERSON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
427200
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FUNK, CRAIG
Booking #:
427199
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427198
Release Date:
03-15-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-15-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 4
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$3070.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

