Jail Log: March 13, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

CPF/Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 7

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

No Proof Fin. Resp. – Subsequent: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 2

Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Theft: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. GUZMAN, CRYSTAL Booking #: 427152 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 4:31 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DWLI $1690.00 RIVERA, AARON Booking #: 427151 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:53 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 LEDBETTER, MICHAEL Booking #: 427150 Booking Date: 03-13-2020 – 1:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 WHITE, APRIL Booking #: 427149 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 11:46 pm Charges: 55999999 CPF X1

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 $1164.00 BROWNE, KAYLA Booking #: 427148 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ<2OZ BOND WAS MADE 02/07/2020 $1000.00 CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 427147 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:59 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PINEDA, ERNESTO Booking #: 427146 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:51 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PLUMLEY, HEATHER Booking #: 427145 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:43 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond TANGUMA, VERONICA Booking #: 427144 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:25 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 RIOS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427143 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GRESSMAN, BRIAN Booking #: 427142 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond SHOMAKER, MARVINE Booking #: 427141 Release Date: 03-13-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 427140 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 7:48 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING W TRAFFIC $764.00 SILVA, ROYCE Booking #: 427139 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 6:48 pm Charges: 22990008 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE W/2+ CONV IAT No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 427138 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 6:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SPARKS, TANYA Booking #: 427137 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond RIVAS, JOEY Booking #: 427136 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $20000.00 RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 427135 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 5:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF* NO PROOF FIN. RESP.- SUBSEQUENT No Bond GONZALEZ, DANNY Booking #: 427134 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 4:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LOPEZ-VIERA, GUILLERMO Booking #: 427133 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 4:39 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond PEREZ-ELIZONDO, LAZARO Booking #: 427132 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 4:32 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond PAYNE, LORENZO Booking #: 427131 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 4:25 pm Charges: MISC *CPF*X2 No Bond HUFFMAN, RICKY Booking #: 427130 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 1:11 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 427129 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 12:02 pm Charges: 53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $500.00 MCVEY, MATTHEW Booking #: 427128 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 11:47 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $15000.00 SHIELDS, EVAGENE Booking #: 427127 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 11:17 am Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond LOPEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 427126 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 10:28 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR $540.00 MCCLAIN, OLEN Booking #: 427125 Release Date: 03-12-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:14 am Charges: 54990008 *MTR* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 No Bond WALKER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427124 Booking Date: 03-12-2020 – 8:07 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

