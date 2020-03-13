Jail Log: March 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • CPF/Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 7
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • No Proof Fin. Resp. – Subsequent: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 2
  • Obstruct Highway Passageway: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
GUZMAN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
427152
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 4:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
RIVERA, AARON
Booking #:
427151
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:53 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427150
Booking Date:
03-13-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WHITE, APRIL
Booking #:
427149
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
55999999 CPF X1
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1164.00
BROWNE, KAYLA
Booking #:
427148
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ<2OZ BOND WAS MADE 02/07/2020
$1000.00
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427147
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PINEDA, ERNESTO
Booking #:
427146
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PLUMLEY, HEATHER
Booking #:
427145
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
TANGUMA, VERONICA
Booking #:
427144
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
RIOS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427143
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GRESSMAN, BRIAN
Booking #:
427142
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
SHOMAKER, MARVINE
Booking #:
427141
Release Date:
03-13-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
427140
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING W TRAFFIC
$764.00
SILVA, ROYCE
Booking #:
427139
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
22990008 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE W/2+ CONV IAT
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
427138
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SPARKS, TANYA
Booking #:
427137
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RIVAS, JOEY
Booking #:
427136
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$20000.00
RAMIREZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
427135
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF* NO PROOF FIN. RESP.- SUBSEQUENT
No Bond
GONZALEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
427134
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ-VIERA, GUILLERMO
Booking #:
427133
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
PEREZ-ELIZONDO, LAZARO
Booking #:
427132
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
PAYNE, LORENZO
Booking #:
427131
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
MISC *CPF*X2
No Bond
HUFFMAN, RICKY
Booking #:
427130
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
427129
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
$500.00
MCVEY, MATTHEW
Booking #:
427128
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 11:47 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$15000.00
SHIELDS, EVAGENE
Booking #:
427127
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 11:17 am
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
LOPEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
427126
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 10:28 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
$540.00
MCCLAIN, OLEN
Booking #:
427125
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:14 am
Charges:
54990008 *MTR* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
WALKER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427124
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 8:07 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00

