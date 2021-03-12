Jail Log: March 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Theft: 3
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 3
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
 
ROBLEDO, JANIE
Booking #:
432567
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ZAPATA, WILLIE
Booking #:
432566
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 2:54 am
Charges:
23990194 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
NEW, KACI
Booking #:
432565
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 1:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2500.00
WISDOM, VICTOR
Booking #:
432564
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GRAVES, RONNIE
Booking #:
432563
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 12:06 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
MORALEZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
432562
Booking Date:
03-12-2021 – 12:01 am
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$4000.00
MONTEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
432561
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
JUAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
432560
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$501.00
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
432559
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
432558
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
$2590.00
VANN, JEREMY
Booking #:
432557
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 4:41 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
STEVENS, DEVIN
Booking #:
432556
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$30000.00
Cruz, Linda
Booking #:
432555
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 CPF
No Bond
PINEDA, JUAN
Booking #:
432554
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
TATSCH, RICKY
Booking #:
432553
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
432552
Release Date:
03-11-2021 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH
$7500.00
WHITE, BOBBY
Booking #:
432551
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
BREDESEN, SUSAN
Booking #:
432550
Release Date:
03-11-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2021 – 9:48 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
