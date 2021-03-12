Jail Log: March 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Theft: 3

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 3

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

ROBLEDO, JANIE Booking #: 432567 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 3:08 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ZAPATA, WILLIE Booking #: 432566 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 2:54 am Charges: 23990194 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond NEW, KACI Booking #: 432565 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 1:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $2500.00 WISDOM, VICTOR Booking #: 432564 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 12:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GRAVES, RONNIE Booking #: 432563 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 12:06 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond MORALEZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 432562 Booking Date: 03-12-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $4000.00 MONTEZ, DAVID Booking #: 432561 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 JUAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 432560 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 10:27 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $501.00 RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH Booking #: 432559 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 9:49 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 432558 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 6:09 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2 $2590.00 VANN, JEREMY Booking #: 432557 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 4:41 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 STEVENS, DEVIN Booking #: 432556 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 4:18 pm Charges: 13990075 *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $30000.00 Cruz, Linda Booking #: 432555 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 3:45 pm Charges: 48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54999999 CPF No Bond PINEDA, JUAN Booking #: 432554 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 3:20 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 TATSCH, RICKY Booking #: 432553 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 2:04 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 432552 Release Date: 03-11-2021 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 12:21 pm Charges: 48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH $7500.00 WHITE, BOBBY Booking #: 432551 Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 12:17 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond BREDESEN, SUSAN Booking #: 432550 Release Date: 03-11-2021 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 03-11-2021 – 9:48 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597