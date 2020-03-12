Jail Log: March 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 1
- Stealing Receiving Stolen Check: 1
- Violate Promise to Appear: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
CHILD OPERATE VEHICLE WITH CHILD IN OPEN BED
DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597