Jail Log: March 12, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Stealing Receiving Stolen Check: 1
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
JONES, MALIK
Booking #:
427123
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 3:23 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
ROSE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427122
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 2:13 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1462.00
BUTTS, MARINA
Booking #:
427121
Booking Date:
03-12-2020 – 12:17 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
WATSON, TRENT
Booking #:
427120
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
STUCK, AMANDA
Booking #:
427119
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 10:37 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ADAMS, PAUL
Booking #:
427118
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
TEMPLE, HUNTER
Booking #:
427117
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$12000.00
WEST, STEVEN
Booking #:
427116
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
48010016 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
VAQUERA, RAUL
Booking #:
427115
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
28030002 STEALING RECEIVING STOLEN CHECK
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$2926.00
RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
427114
Release Date:
03-12-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
CHILD OPERATE VEHICLE WITH CHILD IN OPEN BED
DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
$1703.00
BOZEMAN, GAGE
Booking #:
427113
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
BRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427112
Release Date:
03-11-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GARZA, JESSIE
Booking #:
427111
Release Date:
03-11-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 11:03 am
Charges:
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
HUDNALL, WESLEY
Booking #:
427110
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 10:55 am
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
No Bond
INGRAM, COLE
Booking #:
427109
Release Date:
03-11-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2020 – 8:51 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

