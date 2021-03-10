Jail Log: March 10, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
  • Possession: 8
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432535
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 5:24 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HENDERSON, AARON
Booking #:
432534
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 5:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X1
$1000.00
FLORES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
432533
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 4:34 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
$3550.00
ROSE, TASHA
Booking #:
432532
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 4:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
ELLIOTT, KELSEY
Booking #:
432531
Booking Date:
03-10-2021 – 12:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUEVARA, PAUL
Booking #:
432530
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP**POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Bermea, Brianna
Booking #:
432529
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
MENEFEE, KIARA
Booking #:
432528
Release Date:
03-09-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
432527
Release Date:
03-09-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BROOKS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
432526
Release Date:
03-09-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARROYO, ROBERT
Booking #:
432525
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
HAWLEY, KATHY
Booking #:
432524
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
STELLWAGEN, DANA
Booking #:
432523
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
432522
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X2
$2028.00
MOLINA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
432521
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DURAN, JEROME
Booking #:
432520
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MARTINEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
432519
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 10:13 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
432518
Booking Date:
03-09-2021 – 9:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2106.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

