Jail Log: March 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Possession: 8
- Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem: 1
- Parole Violation: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Assault Family Violence Occlusion w/Prior Conviction Indictment: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Theft: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 3
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER
MISC VPTAX2
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC ICE HOLD
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
13990076 GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
