Jail Log: March 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem: 1
  • Parole Violation: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
  • Assault Family Violence Occlusion w/Prior Conviction Indictment: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
VILLA, JUAN
Booking #:
427084
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
427083
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, PATRICIA
Booking #:
427082
Release Date:
03-10-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 2:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ZACHARY, MALARIE
Booking #:
427081
Release Date:
03-10-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
427080
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$1224.00
HUFF, DEMETRIUS
Booking #:
427079
Booking Date:
03-10-2020 – 12:41 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 3
$13018.00
CASAREZ, JAMIE
Booking #:
427078
Release Date:
03-09-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER
MISC VPTAX2
$2754.20
HUCKABEE, DAMON
Booking #:
427077
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
13990073 *MTR*ASSAULT INT/RECK BREATH/CIRC FAM MEM PREV CONV
No Bond
ROMAN, RUBEN
Booking #:
427076
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NELSON, AINSLEIGH
Booking #:
427075
Release Date:
03-09-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MATA, AUDREY
Booking #:
427074
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
RAY, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
427073
Release Date:
03-09-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
38060009 GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO
Booking #:
427072
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
KOHUTEK-BOTTALICO, DYLAN
Booking #:
427071
Release Date:
03-09-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE OCCLUSION WITH PRIOR CONVICTION INDICTMENT
$20000.00
IBARRA, JESUS
Booking #:
427070
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35990004 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
DAVIDSON, ANGELA
Booking #:
427069
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
13990031 RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
SMITH, HERVEY
Booking #:
427068
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FOWLER, JAMES
Booking #:
427067
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$482.00
TATUM, RUDOLPH
Booking #:
427066
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
23990009 GJI*THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HURTT, PAUL
Booking #:
427065
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$964.00
CHUNIR-CHUNIR, HENRY
Booking #:
427063
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 11:30 am
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
GRAY, KENDRICK
Booking #:
427062
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 GJI*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GUERRERO, MARGARET
Booking #:
427061
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 10:32 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MOBLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
427060
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 10:31 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
JONES, JESSE
Booking #:
427059
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 9:47 am
Charges:
53990010 VOP*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
CHAPPA, CLARA
Booking #:
427058
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 9:38 am
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CROWDER, NOAH
Booking #:
427057
Booking Date:
03-09-2020 – 9:12 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

