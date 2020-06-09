Jail Log: June 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Robbery: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Negligent Homicide: 1
 
 
WRIGHT, DAWSON
Booking #:
428258
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 4:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GUERRA, JON
Booking #:
428257
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 4:00 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
428256
Release Date:
06-09-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 2:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
DOVE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
428255
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
COLE, MELISSA
Booking #:
428254
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
73999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
$512.00
ZERTUCHE, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
428253
Release Date:
06-09-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
MISC THEFT $100 TO <$750 CHECK
$1500.00
HAMILTON, ERIK
Booking #:
428252
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MOORE, KRISTEN
Booking #:
428251
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MITCHELL, SUZANNE
Booking #:
428250
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
428249
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Mejia, Fabian
Booking #:
428248
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
48010010 *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
52130005 *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
54990044 *VOP* RECKLESS DRIVING
73991084 *CPF* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
73991084 *VOP* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
BUREN, PATRICK
Booking #:
428247
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
INGRAM, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428246
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
428245
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 10:58 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION -PARKED VEHICLE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHENALIA
MISC FTA
$2436.00
SEXTON, ANDY
Booking #:
428244
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 9:28 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
428243
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 9:22 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ARMSTRONG, TREVOR
Booking #:
428242
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 8:07 am
Charges:
09990018 *GJI*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
No Bond
