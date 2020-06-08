Jail Log: June 6-8, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • No/Defective Headlights on Bicycle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 2
  • Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
  • Assault Family Violence Class C: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
428216
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 5:17 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 NO/ DEFFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
54999999 WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
$1268.00
View Profile >>>
RAMIREZ, LUCILLE
Booking #:
428215
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 4:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$2500.00
View Profile >>>
OLVERA, VERONICA
Booking #:
428214
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 3:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
FRAZIER, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428213
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
OPEN OPEN CONTAINER
$462.00
View Profile >>>
watkins, keno
Booking #:
428212
Release Date:
06-06-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 2:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
CLEMONS, LISA
Booking #:
428211
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
428210
Release Date:
06-05-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
ROCK, MALACHI
Booking #:
428208
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
23990008 MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM
$10000.00
View Profile >>>
ACOSTA, EMANUEL
Booking #:
428207
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Murcia, Walter
Booking #:
428206
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 11:58 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>
INGRAM, BRUCE
Booking #:
428205
Release Date:
06-05-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 11:23 am
Charges:
23990194 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
$10000.00
View Profile >>>
MICHAUX, RONALD
Booking #:
428204
Release Date:
06-05-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2020 – 10:00 am
Charges:
29060001 GJI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF <$2,500 HABITATION W/FA/EXPL
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
REVIRA, PEDRO
Booking #:
428233
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
View Profile >>>
FLORES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
428232
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
View Profile >>>
CORTEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428231
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 1:22 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DOUGAN, DAVID
Booking #:
428230
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
View Profile >>>
TORRES, GILBERT
Booking #:
428229
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC VPTA X 1
$1012.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, LEO
Booking #:
428228
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BROWN, KEDRICK
Booking #:
428227
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
View Profile >>>
OVIEDO, JESUS
Booking #:
428226
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
RICO, AMADOR
Booking #:
428225
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
SALAS, HUMBERTON
Booking #:
428224
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG PERIOD
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$2944.00
View Profile >>>
CRAWLEY, MARK
Booking #:
428223
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PORRAS, JEREMY
Booking #:
428222
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
STROUD, KAYLIE
Booking #:
428221
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PELZEL, DANIEL
Booking #:
428220
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
428219
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
JACKSON, DUSTIN
Booking #:
428218
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CORTEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
428217
Booking Date:
06-06-2020 – 6:57 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
$3628.00
View Profile >>>
 
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
428241
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 4:37 am
Charges:
35990133 *J/N* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LUNA, RAFAEL
Booking #:
428240
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2020 – 1:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CASTILLO, ADOLPHO
Booking #:
428239
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GEORGE, DONNA
Booking #:
428238
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ROBERTSON, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428237
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSSIVE LANGUAGE
$412.00
View Profile >>>
DUKE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428236
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
BRANUM, ARRON
Booking #:
428235
Release Date:
06-08-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, ERVEY
Booking #:
428234
Release Date:
06-07-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-07-2020 – 11:00 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley