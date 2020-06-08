Jail Log: June 6-8, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Possession: 7
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Theft: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- No/Defective Headlights on Bicycle: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 2
- Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
- Assault Family Violence Class C: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
54999999 NO/ DEFFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
54999999 WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
OPEN OPEN CONTAINER
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC VPTA X 1
MISC CPF X 1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG PERIOD
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
54040022 BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597