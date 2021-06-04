Jail Log: June 4, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Possession: 4

Misc CPF: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Theft of Material Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass<$20K: 1

Stop Sign: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]