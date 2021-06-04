Jail Log: June 4, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Possession: 4
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Theft of Material Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass<$20K: 1
  • Stop Sign: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
DIAZ, ALICIA
Booking #:
433921
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PADILLA, ALFONSO
Booking #:
433920
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 4:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
BRADLEY, JULIAN
Booking #:
433919
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUERRERO, CARLOS
Booking #:
433918
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 2:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x 2
$4306.90
HAWTHORNE, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
433917
Booking Date:
06-04-2021 – 1:55 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
433916
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
MCCLAUGHRY, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433915
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
WHITE, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
433914
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
COMPTON, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
433913
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CRUZ, ISRAEL
Booking #:
433912
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ECKERT, TREVOR
Booking #:
433911
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
23990143 *GOB* THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$8000.00
HAAS, MATTHIAS
Booking #:
433910
Release Date:
06-03-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA x 1
$1148.00
piercy, jeremy
Booking #:
433909
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
433908
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$20000.00
SADLER, SANDI
Booking #:
433907
Release Date:
06-03-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
DIXON, JODIE
Booking #:
433906
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
433905
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
REYES, LETICIA
Booking #:
433904
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 12:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
GARCIA, GREGORY
Booking #:
433903
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 10:41 am
Charges:
36010005 *COMM*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
HABY, DILLON
Booking #:
433902
Release Date:
06-03-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 9:32 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story