Jail Log: June 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Accident Involving Death: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
  • Stalking: 1
 
 
JUARBE-LOPEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428181
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 5:28 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
CADENA, ISAAC
Booking #:
428180
Booking Date:
06-04-2020 – 2:17 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1876.00
VEGA, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
428179
Release Date:
06-04-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CRAWLEY, MARK
Booking #:
428178
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SAVOY, JEREMY
Booking #:
428177
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NAVARRO, ESGAR
Booking #:
428176
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
54010008 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
MISC ICE HOLD
$50000.00
MAULL, DOMINICK
Booking #:
428175
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
EISENBACH, RICHIE
Booking #:
428174
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
INS *J/N*NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
SP *J/N*SPEEDING- 10%OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
No Bond
GARCIA, GINO
Booking #:
428173
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 9:29 am
Charges:
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
THORP, CLINTON
Booking #:
428172
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 9:01 am
Charges:
13160010 *MTR*STALKING
No Bond
