Jail Log: June 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Continuous Violence Against The Family: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 1
 
CHAPOY, JUAN
Booking #:
428544
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
CARDOVA, TEVIN
Booking #:
428543
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35990231 FTA*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
MISC CPF X1
$30000.00
DURRETT, DILLON
Booking #:
428542
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CASTANON, LORENZO
Booking #:
428541
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DAVIS, KODY
Booking #:
428540
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
PENA, ROBERT
Booking #:
428539
Release Date:
06-29-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
73991065 *J/N*CRUELTY TO LIVESTOCK ANIMALS
No Bond
BROWN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428538
Booking Date:
06-29-2020 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

