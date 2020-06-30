Jail Log: June 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Continuous Violence Against The Family: 1

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Cruelty to Livestock Animals: 1