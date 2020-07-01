Jail Log: June 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 2

DWI: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1

Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

OWENS, COURTNEY Booking #: 428550 Release Date: 07-01-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-01-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 View Profile >>> ELLIS, MIRANDA Booking #: 428549 Booking Date: 07-01-2020 – 1:28 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>> VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 428548 Release Date: 07-01-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 06-30-2020 – 10:49 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>> NICHTER, RYAN Booking #: 428547 Booking Date: 06-30-2020 – 5:53 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>> GALLEGOS, RUBEN Booking #: 428546 Release Date: 06-30-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 06-30-2020 – 2:36 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond View Profile >>> KNITTEL, AMANDA Booking #: 428545 Release Date: 06-30-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 06-30-2020 – 12:11 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 View Profile >>>

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597