Jail Log: June 3, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Violate Driver’s License Restriction: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
FLETCHER, DELL
Booking #:
433901
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 3:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433900
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 1:14 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
433899
Booking Date:
06-03-2021 – 12:03 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
MARTINEZ, GARY
Booking #:
433898
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x5
No Bond
LEWIS, ALEIGHA
Booking #:
433897
Release Date:
06-03-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
$462.00
MARTINEZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
433896
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NUNEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
433895
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ALVAREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
433894
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPF X 1
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
OLIVER, WESLEY
Booking #:
433892
Release Date:
06-02-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1500.00
GARCIA, ERIC
Booking #:
433893
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WEST, JOHN
Booking #:
433891
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
HOHENSEE, SHAY
Booking #:
433890
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 1:55 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
YBARRA, EMILY
Booking #:
433889
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
DL20 *CPF*VIOLATE DL RESSTRICTION
FTC *CPF* FOLLOWING TOO CLOSESLY
SML *CPF*FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
SP *CPF*SPEEDING
No Bond

