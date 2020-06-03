Jail Log: June 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
 
MENDOZA, SANTANA
Booking #:
428171
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPFX4
$500.00
FOLLIS, CASEY
Booking #:
428170
Booking Date:
06-03-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
MENDOZA, PETE
Booking #:
428168
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ADAM
Booking #:
428169
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ANDERSON, SKYLAR
Booking #:
428167
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
CONTRERAS, JOSE
Booking #:
428166
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 2
$2572.00
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
428165
Release Date:
06-03-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
428164
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
22990011 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
22990011 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
428163
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
428162
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428161
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUERRA, MELISSA
Booking #:
428160
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
428159
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HARVELL, DAVID
Booking #:
428158
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 10:50 am
Charges:
26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
63000004 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$300K
No Bond
MILLER, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
428157
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 7:14 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

