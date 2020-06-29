Jail Log: June 27-29, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • US Marshall Hold: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Theft of Property: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Theft of Material Alum/Brnz/Copper/Brass: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
 
BELBEY, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428519
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 3:10 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
MALDONADO, JORGE
Booking #:
428518
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 3:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
GHOST, GHOST
Booking #:
428517
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
MISC MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
428516
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
54999999 NO DL
$838.00
KETCHERSIDE, DALTON
Booking #:
428515
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
428514
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 3
MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
$2760.00
 
ACOSTA, JERMAINE
Booking #:
428513
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$1964.00
 
ROE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
428512
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
54990067 DWLI W/ PREV CONV W/O FIN RESP
$500.00
CASTILLO, LILA
Booking #:
428511
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MASON, DERRICK
Booking #:
428510
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
428509
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
LEWIS, DEXTER
Booking #:
428508
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DEIGNATED STOP POINT
$210.00
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
428507
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$690.00
KORT, JEAN
Booking #:
428506
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
BEAVER, DANNY
Booking #:
428505
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$10000.00
TAMEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
428504
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT OF PROPERTY
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$6500.00
JORDAN, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
428503
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 11:48 am
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
 
RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT
Booking #:
428529
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 4:15 am
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY W/DEADLY WEAPON
$100000.00
 
MORRISON, JACKIE
Booking #:
428528
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 3:17 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ECKERT, TREVOR
Booking #:
428527
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
23990197 THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
BEASLEY, ROCKCIL
Booking #:
428526
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
MINJAREZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
428525
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 12:25 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
BRANCH, ADRIAN
Booking #:
428524
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
LEONARD, DONALD
Booking #:
428523
Release Date:
06-27-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
23990033 THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK
No Bond
RAMIREZ, DEBORAH
Booking #:
428522
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MORALES, ANGELICA
Booking #:
428521
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
428520
Release Date:
06-27-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-27-2020 – 8:34 am
Charges:
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
$500.00
 
HINOJOS, MELVA
Booking #:
428537
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
428536
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X 1
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
$6270.20
MARES, MONICA
Booking #:
428535
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
MISC VPTA
$5706.00
MODESTO-OLIVAS, EDWARD
Booking #:
428534
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
$100000.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
428531
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 7:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Houtby, Breane
Booking #:
428530
Release Date:
06-28-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-28-2020 – 7:25 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

