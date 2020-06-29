Jail Log: June 27-29, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

US Marshall Hold: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc FTA: 1

Possession: 5

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Theft of Property: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Aggravated Robbery w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Theft of Material Alum/Brnz/Copper/Brass: 1

Theft: 2

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

BELBEY, JUSTIN Booking #: 428519 Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 3:10 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond MALDONADO, JORGE Booking #: 428518 Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 3:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GHOST, GHOST Booking #: 428517 Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: MISC MARSHALL HOLD No Bond RAMIREZ, JUAN Booking #: 428516 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 11:15 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT

54999999 NO DL $838.00 KETCHERSIDE, DALTON Booking #: 428515 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 10:51 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 428514 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 10:22 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 3

MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE $2760.00 ACOSTA, JERMAINE Booking #: 428513 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $1964.00 ROE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 428512 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 7:28 pm Charges: 54990067 DWLI W/ PREV CONV W/O FIN RESP $500.00 CASTILLO, LILA Booking #: 428511 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 7:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MASON, DERRICK Booking #: 428510 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 6:56 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 428509 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: 24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond LEWIS, DEXTER Booking #: 428508 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 5:09 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DEIGNATED STOP POINT $210.00 RAMON, RICHARD Booking #: 428507 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 4:30 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI $690.00 KORT, JEAN Booking #: 428506 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 2:45 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond BEAVER, DANNY Booking #: 428505 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 1:11 pm Charges: 54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE $10000.00 TAMEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 428504 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 12:58 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT OF PROPERTY

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $6500.00 JORDAN, CHRISTINA Booking #: 428503 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 11:48 am Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 RITTERPUSCH, ROBERT Booking #: 428529 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 4:15 am Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY W/DEADLY WEAPON $100000.00 MORRISON, JACKIE Booking #: 428528 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 3:17 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ECKERT, TREVOR Booking #: 428527 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 3:04 am Charges: 23990197 THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$30K

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 BEASLEY, ROCKCIL Booking #: 428526 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 12:51 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $444.00 MINJAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 428525 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 12:25 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 BRANCH, ADRIAN Booking #: 428524 Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 11:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LEONARD, DONALD Booking #: 428523 Release Date: 06-27-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 10:12 pm Charges: 23990033 THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK No Bond RAMIREZ, DEBORAH Booking #: 428522 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MORALES, ANGELICA Booking #: 428521 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 2:03 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RAMIREZ, MELINDA Booking #: 428520 Release Date: 06-27-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 06-27-2020 – 8:34 am Charges: 53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE $500.00 HINOJOS, MELVA Booking #: 428537 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 11:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MARTINEZ, ERIC Booking #: 428536 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 9:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X 1

MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3 $6270.20 MARES, MONICA Booking #: 428535 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO DL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 5

MISC VPTA $5706.00 MODESTO-OLIVAS, EDWARD Booking #: 428534 Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 8:02 pm Charges: 48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH $100000.00 ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 428531 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 7:51 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 Houtby, Breane Booking #: 428530 Release Date: 06-28-2020 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 06-28-2020 – 7:25 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00

