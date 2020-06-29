Jail Log: June 27-29, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- US Marshall Hold: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Misc FTA: 1
- Possession: 5
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Theft of Property: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
- Aggravated Robbery w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Theft of Material Alum/Brnz/Copper/Brass: 1
- Theft: 2
- Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
54999999 DEFECTIVE LICENSE PLATE LIGHT
54999999 NO DL
MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DEIGNATED STOP POINT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X 1
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
MISC VPTA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
