Jail Log: June 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Possession: 10

Walking with Traffic: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Possession Dangerous Drug: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

JUDD, KEVIN Booking #: 428502 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 4:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 PAZ, BENIGNO Booking #: 428501 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 3:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JIMENEZ, ISAAC Booking #: 428500 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 2:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BROWN, JAVON Booking #: 428499 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 1:10 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

MISC CPF X 2 $10000.00 HAWKINS, COLBY Booking #: 428498 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 12:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $11000.00 HAWKINS, AVERY Booking #: 428497 Booking Date: 06-26-2020 – 12:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 HARO, JOSE Booking #: 428496 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 11:57 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 MILLER, DARRELL Booking #: 428495 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 10:44 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond SERENIL, JALISA Booking #: 428494 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 10:11 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

55999999 CPF X 1 $1500.00 CASTANON, LORENZO Booking #: 428493 Release Date: 06-26-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 9:38 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 CONTRERAS, JOSE Booking #: 428492 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 8:31 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

MISC FTA X3 $4174.00 HARRIS, BRITTANI Booking #: 428491 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 8:14 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond POUNDS, ADAM Booking #: 428490 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 4:35 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $100000.00 GREEN, BENTLEY Booking #: 428489 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:22 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030025 PROH WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond LARA, DUSTIN Booking #: 428488 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:13 pm Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH Booking #: 428487 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:10 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 MARTINEZ, RIANNE Booking #: 428485 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 ALLISON, JEFFERY Booking #: 428486 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 OWENSBY, DYLAN Booking #: 428484 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 11:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TIPTON, ENDLA Booking #: 428483 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 11:11 am Charges: 22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597