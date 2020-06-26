Jail Log: June 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Possession: 10
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Possession Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
 
JUDD, KEVIN
Booking #:
428502
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 4:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PAZ, BENIGNO
Booking #:
428501
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 3:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JIMENEZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
428500
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BROWN, JAVON
Booking #:
428499
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 1:10 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
MISC CPF X 2
$10000.00
HAWKINS, COLBY
Booking #:
428498
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$11000.00
HAWKINS, AVERY
Booking #:
428497
Booking Date:
06-26-2020 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
 
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428496
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
MILLER, DARRELL
Booking #:
428495
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SERENIL, JALISA
Booking #:
428494
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
55999999 CPF X 1
$1500.00
CASTANON, LORENZO
Booking #:
428493
Release Date:
06-26-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
CONTRERAS, JOSE
Booking #:
428492
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
29990042 *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
MISC FTA X3
$4174.00
HARRIS, BRITTANI
Booking #:
428491
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
POUNDS, ADAM
Booking #:
428490
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$100000.00
GREEN, BENTLEY
Booking #:
428489
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030025 PROH WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
LARA, DUSTIN
Booking #:
428488
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
428487
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, RIANNE
Booking #:
428485
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
ALLISON, JEFFERY
Booking #:
428486
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
OWENSBY, DYLAN
Booking #:
428484
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 11:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TIPTON, ENDLA
Booking #:
428483
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond

