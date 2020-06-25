Jail Log: June 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Walking with Traffic: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF:3

No Driver’s License: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Parole Violation: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

MALONE, BROOKELYMN Booking #: 428482 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:22 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 HARO, JOSE Booking #: 428481 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:13 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 MORALES, FIDEL Booking #: 428480 Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $7500.00 BRANCH, BOBBY Booking #: 428479 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 06-25-2020 – 12:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, RACHEL Booking #: 428478 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 NAVARRETTE, JOEL Booking #: 428477 Release Date: 06-25-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 10:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 428476 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 8:44 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X 2

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 3 $2998.00 CHAND, ANAND Booking #: 428475 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 8:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 No Bond VAQUERA, RAUL Booking #: 428474 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 8:26 pm Charges: 36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $12456.00 ERIVES, BRANDON Booking #: 428473 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 8:26 pm Charges: PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CLARK, BOBBY Booking #: 428472 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond PEREZ, RUBEN Booking #: 428471 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 4 $500.00 LASATER, BARBARA Booking #: 428470 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 6:23 pm Charges: 35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $5000.00 SANDERS, PAUL Booking #: 428469 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 4:26 pm Charges: 54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond HECTOR, JIMMY Booking #: 428468 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 4:20 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS No Bond McGee, Drayson Booking #: 428467 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 3:36 pm Charges: 23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond GONZALEZ, EDDIE Booking #: 428466 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 12:09 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 DANIELS, VICKY Booking #: 428465 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 11:11 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond EISENBACH, CLAY Booking #: 428464 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 10:49 am Charges: 22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE $55000.00 CAMACHO, AXEL Booking #: 428463 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 10:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00

