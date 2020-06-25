Jail Log: June 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc CPF:3
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Parole Violation: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
MALONE, BROOKELYMN
Booking #:
428482
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428481
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:13 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
MORALES, FIDEL
Booking #:
428480
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$7500.00
BRANCH, BOBBY
Booking #:
428479
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2020 – 12:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, RACHEL
Booking #:
428478
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
NAVARRETTE, JOEL
Booking #:
428477
Release Date:
06-25-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428476
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X 2
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA X 3
$2998.00
CHAND, ANAND
Booking #:
428475
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
VAQUERA, RAUL
Booking #:
428474
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$12456.00
ERIVES, BRANDON
Booking #:
428473
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CLARK, BOBBY
Booking #:
428472
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
PEREZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
428471
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 4
$500.00
LASATER, BARBARA
Booking #:
428470
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$5000.00
SANDERS, PAUL
Booking #:
428469
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HECTOR, JIMMY
Booking #:
428468
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
McGee, Drayson
Booking #:
428467
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
GONZALEZ, EDDIE
Booking #:
428466
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
DANIELS, VICKY
Booking #:
428465
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 11:11 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
EISENBACH, CLAY
Booking #:
428464
Release Date:
06-24-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 10:49 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$55000.00
CAMACHO, AXEL
Booking #:
428463
Booking Date:
06-24-2020 – 10:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

