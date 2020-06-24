Jail Log: June 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

WILLIAMS, TANQUERAE Booking #: 428461 Booking Date: 06-24-2020 – 12:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 DIXON, SARAH Booking #: 428460 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 11:22 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 428459 Release Date: 06-24-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 9:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY $932.00 SALDIVAR, VIRGINIA Booking #: 428458 Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond Wood, Jade Booking #: 428457 Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 5:31 pm Charges: 26990041 *GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond FRANCIS, CEDRIC Booking #: 428456 Release Date: 06-23-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 5:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 QUIROGA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 428455 Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 3:58 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond OLERUD, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 428454 Release Date: 06-23-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARES, LUIS Booking #: 428453 Release Date: 06-23-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-23-2020 – 1:53 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597