Jail Log: June 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Possession: 4
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
 
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
428452
Release Date:
06-23-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-23-2020 – 4:46 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SINGLETON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
428451
Booking Date:
06-23-2020 – 4:15 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$500.00
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
428450
Booking Date:
06-23-2020 – 3:31 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MISTY
Booking #:
428449
Booking Date:
06-23-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
35620009 VOP*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428448
Booking Date:
06-23-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TORRES, ROBERT
Booking #:
428447
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$962.00
MCGUIRE, MERCER
Booking #:
428446
Release Date:
06-23-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
428445
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
428444
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
PANTUSO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428443
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
NALLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
428442
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MALONE, TASHAURA
Booking #:
428441
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 10:28 am
Charges:
38060012 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
No Bond
 
Guinn, Armenda
Booking #:
428440
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 10:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HSC365013 LITTERING
$693.00
GARZA, KACIEANN
Booking #:
428439
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 9:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00

