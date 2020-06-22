Jail Log: June 20-22, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 11
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Parole – US Marshal Hold: 1
- Seatbelt – 15 Years & Older (Passenger): 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc CPF: 4
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
- Theft: 1
- Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Misc VTPA: 1
- DOC – Affray: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
- Viol Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 3
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
70990140 HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED POINT – RED LIGHT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
MISC VPTA X 1
MISC FTA X2
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC FTA X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1832735J4 NO INSURANCE & 1832736J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC, INV (ICON)
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
54999999 PEDESTRIAN- CROSSING ROADWAY NOT AT A CROSSWALK
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
