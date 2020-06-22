Jail Log: June 20-22, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 11

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Parole – US Marshal Hold: 1

Seatbelt – 15 Years & Older (Passenger): 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 4

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1

Theft: 1

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc VTPA: 1

DOC – Affray: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Viol Bond/Protective Order: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 3

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

SALAZAR, JOSUE Booking #: 428416 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 2:40 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, JOSE Booking #: 428415 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 1:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

70990140 HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT $1000.00 LASATER, TERESA Booking #: 428414 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 12:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MUNOZ, ALICIA Booking #: 428413 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 12:41 am Charges: 55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 NANDIN, AZALIA Booking #: 428412 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 12:06 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED POINT – RED LIGHT

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $6148.00 AGUIRRE, MARIO Booking #: 428411 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 11:34 pm Charges: PAROLE US MARSHALS HOLD No Bond NANDIN, BRIDGET Booking #: 428410 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 11:26 pm Charges: 54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)

MISC VPTA X 1 $1076.00 ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 428409 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 9:32 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 BERMEA, RAUL Booking #: 428408 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 9:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WEST, CALEB Booking #: 428407 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 9:21 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MCMANUS, JAMES Booking #: 428406 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 7:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X9

MISC FTA X2 $1004.00 RUIZ, JOSIAS Booking #: 428405 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 7:31 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 No Bond MORENO, NATALIA Booking #: 428404 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 7:15 pm Charges: 48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON No Bond TUCKER, JACOB Booking #: 428403 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 7:12 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC FTA X 1 $1546.00 ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 428402 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: 41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 $1876.00 VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 428401 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 4:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond THOMAS, DEAN Booking #: 428399 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 2:21 pm Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond OWENS, KEVIN Booking #: 428424 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 2:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CHAPPELL, MELVIN Booking #: 428423 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 1:09 am Charges: MISC VPTA X 1 $500.00 JOINER, JEREMY Booking #: 428422 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1832735J4 NO INSURANCE & 1832736J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC, INV (ICON) $1054.00 SANCHEZ, SYLINE Booking #: 428421 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC- AFFRAY

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 $5307.80 COTTON, JARED Booking #: 428420 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 8:00 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond RAMIREZ, MELINDA Booking #: 428419 Release Date: 06-20-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 6:50 pm Charges: 53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE $500.00 PERRYMAN, PHELAN Booking #: 428418 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 3:42 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond SMALL, JONATHEN Booking #: 428417 Booking Date: 06-20-2020 – 10:40 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond PAZ, JOE Booking #: 428438 Booking Date: 06-22-2020 – 4:21 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1962.00 GUTIERREZ, MONICA Booking #: 428437 Release Date: 06-22-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 06-22-2020 – 12:53 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 PONCE, ROLANDO Booking #: 428436 Booking Date: 06-22-2020 – 12:25 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 GONZAGA-PEREYRA, SERGIO Booking #: 428435 Release Date: 06-22-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 11:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GASKIN, SEAN Booking #: 428434 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ZAPATA, ROSAELIA Booking #: 428433 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ZAPATA, ALFONSO Booking #: 428432 Release Date: 06-22-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 9:13 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $764.00 MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 428431 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY

54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC $914.00 DAVIS, ZACHERY Booking #: 428430 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 5:21 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $150000.00 SANDOVAL, MICHAEL Booking #: 428429 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 1:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CANTU, FREDDY Booking #: 428428 Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 11:55 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 PEDESTRIAN- CROSSING ROADWAY NOT AT A CROSSWALK $294.00 HERRERA, RAMIRO Booking #: 428427 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 11:18 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1858.00 VEGA, HECTOR Booking #: 428426 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 9:25 am Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2000.00 ACOSTA, EMILIO Booking #: 428425 Release Date: 06-21-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 06-21-2020 – 6:38 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2500.00 SUNDAY – June 22, 2020MONDAY – June 22, 2020

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597