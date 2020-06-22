Jail Log: June 20-22, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 44 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 11
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Parole – US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Seatbelt – 15 Years & Older (Passenger): 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Misc VTPA: 1
  • DOC – Affray: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
  • Viol Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 3
  • Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
 
SALAZAR, JOSUE
Booking #:
428416
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
428415
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
70990140 HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
$1000.00
LASATER, TERESA
Booking #:
428414
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 12:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MUNOZ, ALICIA
Booking #:
428413
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 12:41 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
NANDIN, AZALIA
Booking #:
428412
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 12:06 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED POINT – RED LIGHT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$6148.00
 
AGUIRRE, MARIO
Booking #:
428411
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
PAROLE US MARSHALS HOLD
No Bond
 
NANDIN, BRIDGET
Booking #:
428410
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 SEATBELT – 15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
MISC VPTA X 1
$1076.00
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
428409
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
BERMEA, RAUL
Booking #:
428408
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
WEST, CALEB
Booking #:
428407
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MCMANUS, JAMES
Booking #:
428406
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X2
$1004.00
RUIZ, JOSIAS
Booking #:
428405
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
 
MORENO, NATALIA
Booking #:
428404
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
TUCKER, JACOB
Booking #:
428403
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC FTA X 1
$1546.00
ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE
Booking #:
428402
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1876.00
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428401
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
THOMAS, DEAN
Booking #:
428399
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
SUNDAY – June 22, 2020
 
OWENS, KEVIN
Booking #:
428424
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CHAPPELL, MELVIN
Booking #:
428423
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 1:09 am
Charges:
MISC VPTA X 1
$500.00
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
428422
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1832735J4 NO INSURANCE & 1832736J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC, INV (ICON)
$1054.00
SANCHEZ, SYLINE
Booking #:
428421
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC- AFFRAY
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
$5307.80
 
COTTON, JARED
Booking #:
428420
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
RAMIREZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
428419
Release Date:
06-20-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
$500.00
 
PERRYMAN, PHELAN
Booking #:
428418
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
 
SMALL, JONATHEN
Booking #:
428417
Booking Date:
06-20-2020 – 10:40 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MONDAY – June 22, 2020
 
 
PAZ, JOE
Booking #:
428438
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 4:21 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1962.00
GUTIERREZ, MONICA
Booking #:
428437
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PONCE, ROLANDO
Booking #:
428436
Booking Date:
06-22-2020 – 12:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
 
GONZAGA-PEREYRA, SERGIO
Booking #:
428435
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GASKIN, SEAN
Booking #:
428434
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ZAPATA, ROSAELIA
Booking #:
428433
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ZAPATA, ALFONSO
Booking #:
428432
Release Date:
06-22-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 9:13 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$764.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
428431
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
53070001 OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$914.00
DAVIS, ZACHERY
Booking #:
428430
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$150000.00
 
SANDOVAL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428429
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 1:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
428428
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 11:55 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 PEDESTRIAN- CROSSING ROADWAY NOT AT A CROSSWALK
$294.00
HERRERA, RAMIRO
Booking #:
428427
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 11:18 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1858.00
VEGA, HECTOR
Booking #:
428426
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 9:25 am
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
ACOSTA, EMILIO
Booking #:
428425
Release Date:
06-21-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-21-2020 – 6:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
 

