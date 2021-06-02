Jail Log: June 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Recovery: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2

PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
433888
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 2:31 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FLORES, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433887
Booking Date:
06-02-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARAMBULA, DESTINY
Booking #:
433886
Release Date:
06-02-2021 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1833088J4 NO DRIVERS LICENSE (ICON)
$250.00
VALDEZ, RODRIGO
Booking #:
433885
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 58 MPH IN 45 MPH ZONE
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC VPTA X3
$3542.00
CAMARILLO, PAUL
Booking #:
433884
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FERGUSON, DURAN
Booking #:
433883
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
BROWN, BILL
Booking #:
433881
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
VILLANUEVA, SANDRA
Booking #:
433880
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
433879
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
CONTRERAS, JOE
Booking #:
433878
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
RESENDEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
433877
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 11:58 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
COLEMAN, DAVID
Booking #:
433876
Release Date:
06-01-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-01-2021 – 11:27 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

