Jail Log: June 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

No Proof of Financial Recovery: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 433888 Booking Date: 06-02-2021 – 2:31 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 FLORES, ANTHONY Booking #: 433887 Booking Date: 06-02-2021 – 12:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ARAMBULA, DESTINY Booking #: 433886 Release Date: 06-02-2021 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 11:22 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1833088J4 NO DRIVERS LICENSE (ICON) $250.00 VALDEZ, RODRIGO Booking #: 433885 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 8:40 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 58 MPH IN 45 MPH ZONE

54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS

MISC VPTA X3 $3542.00 CAMARILLO, PAUL Booking #: 433884 Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 7:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond FERGUSON, DURAN Booking #: 433883 Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 6:00 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS No Bond BROWN, BILL Booking #: 433881 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER No Bond VILLANUEVA, SANDRA Booking #: 433880 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 4:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 433879 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 3:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond CONTRERAS, JOE Booking #: 433878 Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 1:58 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond RESENDEZ, LUIS Booking #: 433877 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 11:58 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 COLEMAN, DAVID Booking #: 433876 Release Date: 06-01-2021 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 06-01-2021 – 11:27 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597