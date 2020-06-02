Jail Log: June 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Possession: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
 
OBRYAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428156
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 4:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
428155
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 3:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428154
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 2:26 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ORNELAS, MARIAH
Booking #:
428153
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-02-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCAIL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC VPTA X 2
$4640.00
BENTON, DENNIS
Booking #:
428152
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
428151
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, LARRY
Booking #:
428150
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$500.00
MARTIN, LOUIS
Booking #:
428149
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SHACKELFORD, MONA
Booking #:
428148
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VICKERS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
428147
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
MURILLO, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
428146
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BARRON, KEVIN
Booking #:
428145
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES
$2462.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
428144
Release Date:
06-02-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
06-01-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

