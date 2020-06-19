Jail Log: June 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 7

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

REYES, SILVESTER Booking #: 428398 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 3:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CROUSER, JADEN Booking #: 428397 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 3:08 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond HERRERA, MARCELLA Booking #: 428396 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $1500.00 ROBERTSON, MATTHEW Booking #: 428395 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond TATUM, RUDOLPH Booking #: 428394 Booking Date: 06-19-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond BINGHAM, DEWEY Booking #: 428393 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 11:33 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 428392 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 11:18 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 SAEUNG, APATSONE Booking #: 428391 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RAMIREZ, ERIC Booking #: 428390 Release Date: 06-19-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 10:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WHITTENTON, SHAWN Booking #: 428389 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 10:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA $502.00 DEHOYOS, ROLANDO Booking #: 428388 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 GARZA, LEVI Booking #: 428387 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA $1164.00 KELTON, GREGORY Booking #: 428386 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 7:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $10000.00 SALAS, ANDREA Booking #: 428385 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 CARDENAS, HENRY Booking #: 428384 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 5:12 pm Charges: 54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE $500.00 SULLIVAN, AARON Booking #: 428383 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 3:22 pm Charges: 11990004 *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond LAWSON, JOSH Booking #: 428382 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 8:30 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597