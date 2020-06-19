Jail Log: June 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
 
REYES, SILVESTER
Booking #:
428398
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 3:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
CROUSER, JADEN
Booking #:
428397
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 3:08 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HERRERA, MARCELLA
Booking #:
428396
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$1500.00
ROBERTSON, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428395
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
TATUM, RUDOLPH
Booking #:
428394
Booking Date:
06-19-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BINGHAM, DEWEY
Booking #:
428393
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
428392
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
SAEUNG, APATSONE
Booking #:
428391
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, ERIC
Booking #:
428390
Release Date:
06-19-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WHITTENTON, SHAWN
Booking #:
428389
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
$502.00
 
DEHOYOS, ROLANDO
Booking #:
428388
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
GARZA, LEVI
Booking #:
428387
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
$1164.00
 
KELTON, GREGORY
Booking #:
428386
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$10000.00
 
SALAS, ANDREA
Booking #:
428385
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
 
CARDENAS, HENRY
Booking #:
428384
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
428383
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
11990004 *COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
 
LAWSON, JOSH
Booking #:
428382
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 8:30 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

