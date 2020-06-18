Jail Log: June 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Failure to Stop at Designated Line: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Class C-FV: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

TAPIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 428381 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 5:28 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $2162.00 CHARLES, JERRY Booking #: 428380 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 3:57 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond LOPEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 428379 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 3:07 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED LINE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1082.00 GUTIERREZ, SABRINA Booking #: 428378 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 3:01 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 GENTRY, CARTER Booking #: 428377 Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 2:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 LEACH, EUGENE Booking #: 428376 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 06-18-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 7 $5379.00 YESILLI, ALPER Booking #: 428375 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 11:09 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV $512.00 Zabecki, Crystal Booking #: 428374 Release Date: 06-18-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 10:22 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $1000.00 VASQUEZ, JUAN Booking #: 428373 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond PALACIO, SIRILO Booking #: 428371 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $1000.00 Perez, Joshua Booking #: 428370 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 4:08 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond RAMIREZ, MELINDA Booking #: 428369 Release Date: 06-17-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE $500.00 JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 428368 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 1:27 pm Charges: 13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ $10000.00 WILSON, BRANDON Booking #: 428367 Release Date: 06-17-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT $10000.00 MATA, AUDREY Booking #: 428366 Release Date: 06-17-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 11:07 am Charges: 48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $10000.00 GONZALES, JAMES Booking #: 428365 Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 10:49 am Charges: 36990008 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY No Bond EVANS, SHELDON Booking #: 428364 Release Date: 06-17-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 06-17-2020 – 6:56 am Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

