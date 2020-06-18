Jail Log: June 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Failure to Stop at Designated Line: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Class C-FV: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
TAPIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
428381
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 5:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2162.00
CHARLES, JERRY
Booking #:
428380
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 3:57 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
 
LOPEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428379
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 3:07 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP DESIGNATED LINE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1082.00
GUTIERREZ, SABRINA
Booking #:
428378
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
GENTRY, CARTER
Booking #:
428377
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
428376
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 7
$5379.00
 
YESILLI, ALPER
Booking #:
428375
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV
$512.00
 
Zabecki, Crystal
Booking #:
428374
Release Date:
06-18-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$1000.00
 
VASQUEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
428373
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PALACIO, SIRILO
Booking #:
428371
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
 
Perez, Joshua
Booking #:
428370
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
RAMIREZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
428369
Release Date:
06-17-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
$500.00
JIMENEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
428368
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
$10000.00
WILSON, BRANDON
Booking #:
428367
Release Date:
06-17-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
$10000.00
MATA, AUDREY
Booking #:
428366
Release Date:
06-17-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 11:07 am
Charges:
48040003 *MTR*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$10000.00
GONZALES, JAMES
Booking #:
428365
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 10:49 am
Charges:
36990008 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY
No Bond
EVANS, SHELDON
Booking #:
428364
Release Date:
06-17-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 6:56 am
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

