Jail Log: June 17, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Theft: 2
  • Possession: 2
  • US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
 
CARSON, JAMES
Booking #:
428363
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 4:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
 
ARREDONDO, AMOS
Booking #:
428362
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARZA, EMILIO
Booking #:
428361
Release Date:
06-17-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 3:09 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$1926.00
ESSIX, OMAR
Booking #:
428360
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
CALBERT, OLANDER
Booking #:
428359
Booking Date:
06-17-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
428358
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1728.00
 
DAVIS, HEATH
Booking #:
428357
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
428356
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X2
$3092.00
 
SALDIVAR, EDGAR
Booking #:
428355
Release Date:
06-16-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
428354
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
LASATER, BARBARA
Booking #:
428353
Release Date:
06-16-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
 
Guinn, Armenda
Booking #:
428352
Release Date:
06-16-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-16-2020 – 10:18 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$462.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

