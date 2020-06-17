Jail Log: June 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Theft: 2
- Possession: 2
- US Marshall Hold: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597