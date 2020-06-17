Jail Log: June 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Theft: 2

Possession: 2

US Marshall Hold: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1