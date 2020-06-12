Jail Log: June 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Aggregate Theft: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Theft: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Possession Dangerous Drug: 1

CORTEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 428297 Booking Date: 06-12-2020 – 1:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION $1000.00 BELL, JOHN Booking #: 428296 Booking Date: 06-12-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 $1064.00 DELOSSANTOS, JEANA Booking #: 428295 Release Date: 06-12-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 11:38 pm Charges: 23990132 AGGREGATE THEFT $10000.00 SCHELLY, JOHN Booking #: 428294 Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 8:43 pm Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ZUNIGA, HEATHER Booking #: 428293 Release Date: 06-11-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 7:39 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 428291 Release Date: 06-11-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 7:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA X2

MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE $3258.00 GARZA, GREGORY Booking #: 428290 Release Date: 06-11-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 7:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 COLLINS, ROBIN Booking #: 428289 Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 6:53 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $500.00 ACOSTA-ALFARO, ESTEBAN Booking #: 428288 Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 3:55 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 428287 Release Date: 06-11-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 1:46 pm Charges: 48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond JUAREZ, RALPH Booking #: 428286 Release Date: 06-11-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 06-11-2020 – 12:21 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597