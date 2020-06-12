Jail Log: June 12, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Aggregate Theft: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Possession Dangerous Drug: 1
 
CORTEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
428297
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
428296
Booking Date:
06-12-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
$1064.00
 
DELOSSANTOS, JEANA
Booking #:
428295
Release Date:
06-12-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
23990132 AGGREGATE THEFT
$10000.00
SCHELLY, JOHN
Booking #:
428294
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ZUNIGA, HEATHER
Booking #:
428293
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
428291
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA X2
MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MISC OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
$3258.00
GARZA, GREGORY
Booking #:
428290
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
COLLINS, ROBIN
Booking #:
428289
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$500.00
ACOSTA-ALFARO, ESTEBAN
Booking #:
428288
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
428287
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 1:46 pm
Charges:
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
JUAREZ, RALPH
Booking #:
428286
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

