Jail Log: June 11, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

DC – Offensive Gesture: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]