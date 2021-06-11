Jail Log: June 11, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • DC – Offensive Gesture: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
OSHEA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
434036
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 4:40 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-RELLO, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
434035
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
GARCIA-NOGUERA, ARTURO
Booking #:
434034
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HUGGINS, SPENCER
Booking #:
434033
Booking Date:
06-11-2021 – 2:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$2500.00
FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR
Booking #:
434031
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
13990075 *COMM* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONZALEZ, RODALFO
Booking #:
434030
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
42.08 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 13-4091J3
$1000.00
MYERS, PAUL
Booking #:
434029
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 1
$1690.00
PARKER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
434028
Release Date:
06-11-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
LINN, CHELSEA
Booking #:
434027
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1500.00
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
434026
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2162.00
BROWN, KEDRICK
Booking #:
434025
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ALICE
Booking #:
434024
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434023
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
53999999 DC – OFFENSIVE GESTURE
$412.00
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
434022
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
434021
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
VALLEY, ANTWON
Booking #:
434020
Release Date:
06-10-2021 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$1000.00
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
434019
Booking Date:
06-10-2021 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

