Jail Log: June 11, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Theft: 4
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault by Threat – FV Class C: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
 
FRAZER, CODY
Booking #:
428284
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
RICHARD, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428283
Booking Date:
06-11-2020 – 2:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
MISC *FTA* NEGLECT CHILD
MISC VPTA X1
$7318.00
RAYOS, ORLANDO
Booking #:
428282
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 11:08 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
TUCKER, JACOB
Booking #:
428281
Release Date:
06-11-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
CUELLAR, ARMANDO
Booking #:
428280
Release Date:
06-10-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GILMOUR, JOHN
Booking #:
428279
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FUENTES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428278
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
428277
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT- FV CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 1
$1114.00
CRUZ-LEIJA, EMANUEL
Booking #:
428276
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP $2500-$30K
$10000.00
JUAREZ, RALPH
Booking #:
428275
Release Date:
06-10-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$1476.00
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
428274
Release Date:
06-10-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 9:42 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$5000.00
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
428273
Release Date:
06-10-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 6:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

