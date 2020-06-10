Jail Log: June 10, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent – Give False Info: 1
 
 
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
428272
Release Date:
06-10-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GUZMAN, JOEY
Booking #:
428271
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MUNOZ, ISMAEL
Booking #:
428270
Booking Date:
06-10-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$920.00
View Profile >>>
CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS
Booking #:
428269
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54010009 ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
FITZGIBBON, BRANDON
Booking #:
428268
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SALAS, HUMBERTON
Booking #:
428267
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
PENNINGTON, BRYAN
Booking #:
428266
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 FTA*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$7500.00
View Profile >>>
VALIENTE, EVELIO
Booking #:
428265
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DAN, TRAM
Booking #:
428264
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BURNETT, NATHAN
Booking #:
428263
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$100000.00
View Profile >>>
BERRY, DAWN
Booking #:
428262
Release Date:
06-09-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WHITAKER, GEOFFREY
Booking #:
428261
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, SIMON
Booking #:
428260
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GREENWOOD, GABREAL
Booking #:
428259
Booking Date:
06-09-2020 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley