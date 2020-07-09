Jail Log: July 9, 2020 – Murder, Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
428643
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 4:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
49031 OPEN CONTAINER
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
PARA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
ADAME, MARIAH
Booking #:
428644
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
DELAPAZ, JUAN
Booking #:
428642
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 3:06 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
ROUTH, ADAM
Booking #:
428641
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 2:39 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
View Profile >>>
WALLACE, JOHNNY
Booking #:
428639
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
COLE, BRANDON
Booking #:
428640
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 1:23 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
View Profile >>>
FUQUA, FREDERICK
Booking #:
428638
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 12:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
View Profile >>>
WILSON, EDWARD
Booking #:
428637
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 12:02 am
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
$500000.00
View Profile >>>
ANDROS, THOMAS
Booking #:
428636
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARZA, GREGORY
Booking #:
428635
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ACEVEDO, BRIANA
Booking #:
428634
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Khantharasy, Justin
Booking #:
428633
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
NAVARETTE, MARIO
Booking #:
428632
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo