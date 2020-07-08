Jail Log: July 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

PEREZ, JIMMY Booking #: 428631 Booking Date: 07-08-2020 – 2:49 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI $1690.00 GREER, MELVIN Booking #: 428630 Booking Date: 07-08-2020 – 2:09 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond FALCON, FERNANDO Booking #: 428629 Booking Date: 07-08-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MILES, LARRY Booking #: 428628 Booking Date: 07-08-2020 – 1:25 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FARLEY, LEON Booking #: 428627 Booking Date: 07-07-2020 – 10:04 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $500.00 ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 428626 Booking Date: 07-07-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC THEFT -CLASS C $1444.00 MARTINEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 428625 Booking Date: 07-07-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: P1B ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER No Bond WYATT, RHONDA Booking #: 428624 Booking Date: 07-07-2020 – 1:38 pm Charges: 26040042 *GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

