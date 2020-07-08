Jail Log: July 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
 
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
428631
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
$1690.00
GREER, MELVIN
Booking #:
428630
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
 
FALCON, FERNANDO
Booking #:
428629
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
MILES, LARRY
Booking #:
428628
Booking Date:
07-08-2020 – 1:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FARLEY, LEON
Booking #:
428627
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
 
ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE
Booking #:
428626
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC THEFT -CLASS C
$1444.00
 
MARTINEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
428625
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
P1B ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY:FAMILY MEMBER
No Bond
WYATT, RHONDA
Booking #:
428624
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
26040042 *GOB* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
No Bond

