Jail Log: July 7, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
Perez, Jocelyn
Booking #:
428623
Release Date:
07-07-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 4:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ORNELAS, ARTURO
Booking #:
428622
Release Date:
07-07-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 3:54 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARZA, STEVE
Booking #:
428621
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 2:32 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
KINCAID, MARIAH
Booking #:
428620
Release Date:
07-07-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-07-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE -NO
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-OBCURED
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2388.00
CARDONA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
428619
Release Date:
07-06-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-06-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
RUIZ, PAUL
Booking #:
428618
Booking Date:
07-06-2020 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
DAVIS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
428617
Release Date:
07-06-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-06-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
35990020 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
428616
Booking Date:
07-06-2020 – 11:08 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

