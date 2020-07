Jail Log: July 4-6, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Possession: 7

Harassment: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Public Intoxication: 6

Criminal Mischief: 1

Minor Alcohol Container: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1

