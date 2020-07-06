Jail Log: July 4-6, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 6
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Theft: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Possession: 7
- Harassment: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Minor Alcohol Container: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627740J4 SPEEDING
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 4
MISC CPF X 6
MISC CPFX7
MISC FTAX1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597