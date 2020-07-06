Jail Log: July 4-6, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 6
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Possession: 7
  • Harassment: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Minor Alcohol Container: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction: 1
 
 
RAMOS, NEFFTALY
Booking #:
428590
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 4:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
TALAMANTES, LEONEL
Booking #:
428589
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 3:40 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2928.00
View Profile >>>
WOODWARD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428588
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 2:38 am
Charges:
13990043 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428587
Release Date:
07-04-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 1:24 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
$2232.00
View Profile >>>
DABNEY, CONNOR
Booking #:
428586
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 1:14 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
OBRIEN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428585
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
SPRADLEY, JACOB
Booking #:
428584
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
 
PORRAS, JUAN
Booking #:
428583
Release Date:
07-04-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
428582
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LATHAM, RAGENE
Booking #:
428581
Release Date:
07-04-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
MARES, ALFRED
Booking #:
428580
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
428579
Release Date:
07-03-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ARAMBULA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
428578
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GALINDO, ISIAH
Booking #:
428577
Release Date:
07-03-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
MATHIS, DIRK
Booking #:
428576
Release Date:
07-03-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 11:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CANTU, DANIEL
Booking #:
428575
Release Date:
07-03-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-03-2020 – 7:05 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION CLASS C
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
SUNDAY – JULY 5, 2020
 
GARCIA, CECILIA
Booking #:
428609
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 4:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1627740J4 SPEEDING
$1754.00
View Profile >>>
 
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
428608
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 3:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
ALVARADO, JEFFRY
Booking #:
428607
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 2:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
SAVALA, CLAY
Booking #:
428606
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 1:59 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
$514.00
View Profile >>>
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
428605
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 2
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
NAJARIAN, LEIGH
Booking #:
428604
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
CASTILLO, REYNALDO
Booking #:
428603
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
428602
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
VALLE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428601
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$962.00
View Profile >>>
Murillo, Sergio
Booking #:
428600
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
29990042 VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
SALINAS-SUAREZ, SHADDAI
Booking #:
428599
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2462.00
View Profile >>>
ODOMS, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
428598
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54990067 VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
COPELAND, RICHARD
Booking #:
428596
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
428597
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 MIP – ALCOHOL
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 4
$4262.00
View Profile >>>
STEVENS, CURTIS
Booking #:
428595
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 6
$462.00
View Profile >>>
 
POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
428594
Release Date:
07-04-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPFX7
MISC FTAX1
$1192.00
View Profile >>>
 
CAPEHART, DEVIN
Booking #:
428593
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
428592
Release Date:
07-04-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
 
Sherwood, Cady
Booking #:
428591
Booking Date:
07-04-2020 – 8:51 am
Charges:
16020015 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
MONDAY – JULY 6, 2020
 
BROWN, DUSTIN
Booking #:
428615
Booking Date:
07-06-2020 – 2:56 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
GARDUQUE, JESSICA
Booking #:
428614
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
VALENZUELA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428613
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
REID, GRADY
Booking #:
428612
Release Date:
07-06-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
GONZALEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
428611
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, ERICA
Booking #:
428610
Release Date:
07-05-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
07-05-2020 – 6:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo