Jail Log: July 31, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
Dickey, Kamen
Booking #:
428931
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CARRILLO, ANNALECIA
Booking #:
428930
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ESPINOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
428929
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 2:42 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2368.00
CAMERON, ROBERT
Booking #:
428928
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
428927
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
428926
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
GOMEZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428925
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54040010 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR J41934710 NO DIRVERS LICENSE & J41934711 SPEEDING
$250.00
BALES, SHERRY
Booking #:
428924
Release Date:
07-30-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RICHARDSON, BILLY
Booking #:
428922
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
$10000.00
KINCAID, MARIAH
Booking #:
428920
Release Date:
07-30-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
54999999 LICENSE PLATE-UNCLEAN/OBSCURED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$2190.00
SANCHEZ, OLGA
Booking #:
428923
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
24110003 GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$7500.00
FRYAR, KELLY
Booking #:
428921
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SALAS, JOHN
Booking #:
428919
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
23990008 *COMM* THEFT OF FIREARM
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
428918
Release Date:
07-30-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-30-2020 – 9:09 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo