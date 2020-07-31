Jail Log: July 31, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 4
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility – Subsequent: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54040010 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR J41934710 NO DIRVERS LICENSE & J41934711 SPEEDING
54999999 LICENSE PLATE-UNCLEAN/OBSCURED
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
