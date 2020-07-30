Jail Log: July 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

CRAIN, COLLIN Booking #: 428917 Booking Date: 07-30-2020 – 5:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 OCHAMPAUGH, DAVID Booking #: 428916 Booking Date: 07-30-2020 – 2:33 am Charges: 16020015 GOB*TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G $1000.00 SAMANIEGO, ISAIAH Booking #: 428915 Release Date: 07-30-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-30-2020 – 1:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 FOWLER, KENNETH Booking #: 428914 Release Date: 07-29-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 9:06 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PADGETT, JOYCE Booking #: 428913 Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 LARA, DANIEL Booking #: 428912 Release Date: 07-29-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 5:05 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 5 No Bond HOLLOMAN, BRANDT Booking #: 428911 Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 2:02 pm Charges: 36010001 *MTR*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond FUENTES, ABELARDO Booking #: 428910 Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 11:10 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond SMITH, JEANNETTA Booking #: 428909 Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 10:25 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond

