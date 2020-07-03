Jail Log: July 3, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence: 3

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Driving with License Suspended/Invalid: 1

Possession: 4

Public Intoxication: 2

Resisting Arrest: 1

Criminal Trespass: 4

Littering: 1

Theft: 1

Misc. Parole Violation: 1

Misc: 3

Failure to Appear: 4

No Drivers License:1

Speeding: 1

Fugitive from Justice: 1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

