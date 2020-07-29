Jail Log: July 29, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Harassment: 1

Poss Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chem: 1

Possession: 1

Interefere w/Public Duties: 1

Stalking: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Theft of Service: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 428908 Booking Date: 07-29-2020 – 4:30 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 428907 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 10:07 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 WALLACE, ELLIOT Booking #: 428906 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 9:05 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 GALLEGOS, JESUS Booking #: 428905 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 13160013 HARASSMENT W/PREV CONV No Bond PARKER, WILLIAM Booking #: 428904 Release Date: 07-29-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 8:56 pm Charges: 35990178 POSS USE INHALE/INGEST VOLATILE CHEM $1000.00 BERRY, JORDAN Booking #: 428903 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE BRAKE

57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA $1512.00 MITCHELL, JAMES Booking #: 428902 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 5:48 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 HUERTA, NICHOLAS Booking #: 428901 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 3:39 pm Charges: 13160014 GJI*STALKING

23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

29990042 VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

53990004 VOP*HARASSMENT– CLASS B MISDEMEANOR $20000.00 BALL, LEVI Booking #: 428900 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 1:44 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond FLANAGAN, PAULA Booking #: 428899 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 10:18 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X 1 $1522.00 CISNEROS, ROGELIO Booking #: 428898 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 10:04 am Charges: MISC THEFT OF SERVICE >=$2500 < $30k $10000.00 ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 428897 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 9:28 am Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 7:17 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 BICYCLE WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1278.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

