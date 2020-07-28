Jail Log: July 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Possession: 5

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

BARNES, GUY Booking #: 428896 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 4:24 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DUNN, JEREMY Booking #: 428895 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 3:17 am Charges: 54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN Booking #: 428894 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 2:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HERNANDEZ, SANDY Booking #: 428893 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 2:27 am Charges: 35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ROMERO, JUAN Booking #: 428892 Booking Date: 07-28-2020 – 1:49 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 ZUNIGA, VANESSA Booking #: 428891 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 11:33 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GARZA, LILY Booking #: 428890 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 10:51 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $2208.00 GONZALES, CHRISHILDA Booking #: 428889 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 10:41 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond BUTLER, JIMMY Booking #: 428888 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HARO, JOSE Booking #: 428887 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 SOTO, MATTHEW Booking #: 428886 Release Date: 07-28-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC CPF X 8 $1524.00 SEPHUS, SADARIAN Booking #: 428885 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 6:33 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond LIRA, RUBEN Booking #: 428884 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010010 *RPR* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X2 $2104.00 RIVERA, ANGIE Booking #: 428881 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 1:36 pm Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond MARTINEZ, CHRIS Booking #: 428882 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 1:19 pm Charges: 35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TALAMANTES, LEONEL Booking #: 428880 Release Date: 07-27-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 9:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

