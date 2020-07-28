Jail Log: July 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
 
BARNES, GUY
Booking #:
428896
Booking Date:
07-28-2020 – 4:24 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DUNN, JEREMY
Booking #:
428895
Booking Date:
07-28-2020 – 3:17 am
Charges:
54990067 *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
JIVIDEN, BRAYDEN
Booking #:
428894
Booking Date:
07-28-2020 – 2:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, SANDY
Booking #:
428893
Booking Date:
07-28-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ROMERO, JUAN
Booking #:
428892
Booking Date:
07-28-2020 – 1:49 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ZUNIGA, VANESSA
Booking #:
428891
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GARZA, LILY
Booking #:
428890
Release Date:
07-28-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$2208.00
GONZALES, CHRISHILDA
Booking #:
428889
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BUTLER, JIMMY
Booking #:
428888
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428887
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428886
Release Date:
07-28-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC CPF X 8
$1524.00
SEPHUS, SADARIAN
Booking #:
428885
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
LIRA, RUBEN
Booking #:
428884
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 *RPR* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X2
$2104.00
RIVERA, ANGIE
Booking #:
428881
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CHRIS
Booking #:
428882
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
TALAMANTES, LEONEL
Booking #:
428880
Release Date:
07-27-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 9:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

