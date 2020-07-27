Jail Log: July 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 9
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- FTS Designated Point – Stop Sign: 1
- Exhibition of Acceleration by Spinning Tires: 1
- Assault: 1
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Violation of Protective Order: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
35990003 * MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
