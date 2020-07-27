Jail Log: July 25-27, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 9
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • FTS Designated Point – Stop Sign: 1
  • Exhibition of Acceleration by Spinning Tires: 1
  • Assault: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Violation of Protective Order: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
 
ROBERTS, BRENDAN
Booking #:
428862
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
WHITTEN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428861
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
VAZQUEZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
428860
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 3:52 am
Charges:
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 5
$4268.00
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
428859
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
No Bond
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
428858
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BISHOP, CODY
Booking #:
428857
Release Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT – STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$840.00
WEST, JARRETT
Booking #:
428856
Release Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 1:32 am
Charges:
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
$5746.00
PARKER, KELSEA
Booking #:
428855
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 1:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
CARBAJAL, EDGAR
Booking #:
428854
Release Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 12:28 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
FARRIS, ASHLEY
Booking #:
428853
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMIREZ, PATRICK
Booking #:
428852
Release Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VELASQUEZ, JESSICA
Booking #:
428851
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990003 * MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ADAMS, JEFFREY
Booking #:
428850
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ROSE, THOMAS
Booking #:
428849
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
MCLAUGHLIN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
428848
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 9:47 am
Charges:
26040044 *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Strader, Carla
Booking #:
428847
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 9:01 am
Charges:
29990042 *J/NISI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
428846
Release Date:
07-24-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 8:40 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
SUNDAY
 
DOTY, MATTHEW
Booking #:
428870
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 3:33 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
LEWIS, DEVIN
Booking #:
428869
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$1000.00
HARO, JOSE
Booking #:
428868
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 1:23 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SATTERFIELD, STEVEN
Booking #:
428867
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 12:21 am
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
SANDOVAL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428866
Release Date:
07-25-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RICE, ALMA
Booking #:
428865
Release Date:
07-26-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
GARCIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
428864
Booking Date:
07-25-2020 – 11:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
 
 
PAYNE, CLINTON
Booking #:
428878
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
SMITH, JESSICA
Booking #:
428877
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 3:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SCRIBBLEN, TYE
Booking #:
428876
Booking Date:
07-27-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
428875
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY
Booking #:
428874
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$1000.00
PARDO-RAMIREZ, JESUS
Booking #:
428873
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER
No Bond
LOPEZ, ESAI
Booking #:
428872
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 1:11 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
428871
Booking Date:
07-26-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
$1000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo