Jail Log: July 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 9

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

FTS Designated Point – Stop Sign: 1

Exhibition of Acceleration by Spinning Tires: 1

Assault: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Fraud/Use Poss Identifying Info: 1

Criminal Mischief: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Violation of Protective Order: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

ROBERTS, BRENDAN Booking #: 428862 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:24 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WHITTEN, JUSTIN Booking #: 428861 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 3:56 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 VAZQUEZ, MANUEL Booking #: 428860 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 3:52 am Charges: 41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR ON BICYCLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 5 $4268.00 RIOS, TONY Booking #: 428859 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 2:49 am Charges: MISC CPF X9 No Bond RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 428858 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 2:14 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BISHOP, CODY Booking #: 428857 Release Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 1:43 am Charges: 54999999 FTS DESIGNATED POINT – STOP SIGN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $840.00 WEST, JARRETT Booking #: 428856 Release Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 1:32 am Charges: 54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 3 $5746.00 PARKER, KELSEA Booking #: 428855 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 1:14 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 CARBAJAL, EDGAR Booking #: 428854 Release Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 12:28 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 FARRIS, ASHLEY Booking #: 428853 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 11:28 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RAMIREZ, PATRICK Booking #: 428852 Release Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VELASQUEZ, JESSICA Booking #: 428851 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 6:09 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990003 * MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ADAMS, JEFFREY Booking #: 428850 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 5:22 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ROSE, THOMAS Booking #: 428849 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 2:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond MCLAUGHLIN, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 428848 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 9:47 am Charges: 26040044 *MTR*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond Strader, Carla Booking #: 428847 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 9:01 am Charges: 29990042 *J/NISI*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 428846 Release Date: 07-24-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 8:40 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DOTY, MATTHEW Booking #: 428870 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 3:33 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond LEWIS, DEVIN Booking #: 428869 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 3:26 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $1000.00 HARO, JOSE Booking #: 428868 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 1:23 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SATTERFIELD, STEVEN Booking #: 428867 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 12:21 am Charges: 35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond SANDOVAL, MICHAEL Booking #: 428866 Release Date: 07-25-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 8:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RICE, ALMA Booking #: 428865 Release Date: 07-26-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 GARCIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 428864 Booking Date: 07-25-2020 – 11:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 PAYNE, CLINTON Booking #: 428878 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 SMITH, JESSICA Booking #: 428877 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 3:16 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SCRIBBLEN, TYE Booking #: 428876 Booking Date: 07-27-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 428875 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 10:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY Booking #: 428874 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 7:32 pm Charges: 13990076 MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $1000.00 PARDO-RAMIREZ, JESUS Booking #: 428873 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 3:11 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER No Bond LOPEZ, ESAI Booking #: 428872 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 1:11 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 428871 Booking Date: 07-26-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION $1000.00 SUNDAY

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597