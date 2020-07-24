Jail Log: July 24, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Wrong Plate on Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Violation Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
 
 
JACOBO, FERNANDO
Booking #:
428845
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 5:23 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GONZALES, MELAINE
Booking #:
428844
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
428843
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 1:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RIVAS, JACOB
Booking #:
428842
Booking Date:
07-24-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
COMEAUX, ALEXIS
Booking #:
428841
Release Date:
07-24-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HUTCHISON, MOLLY
Booking #:
428840
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
$2524.00
ACOSTA, MARY
Booking #:
428837
Release Date:
07-24-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428839
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
DOWLEN, JAMIE
Booking #:
428834
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
NICHOLS, DREW
Booking #:
428838
Release Date:
07-24-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
EGGENBERGER, COREY
Booking #:
428833
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
SANCHEZ, NORMA
Booking #:
428836
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
428835
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
HAMILTON, ADAM
Booking #:
428832
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
HICKS, JOHN
Booking #:
428831
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
HUFF, ELDRIDGE
Booking #:
428830
Release Date:
07-23-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
54999999 WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 WRONG VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 7
$856.00
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
428828
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DOUGAN, DAVID
Booking #:
428829
Release Date:
07-23-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo