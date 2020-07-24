Jail Log: July 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 4

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Wrong Plate on Vehicle: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Violation Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1

JACOBO, FERNANDO Booking #: 428845 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 5:23 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond GONZALES, MELAINE Booking #: 428844 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 2:29 am Charges: 22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY No Bond JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 428843 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 1:14 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RIVAS, JACOB Booking #: 428842 Booking Date: 07-24-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond COMEAUX, ALEXIS Booking #: 428841 Release Date: 07-24-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 11:10 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HUTCHISON, MOLLY Booking #: 428840 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 10:06 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2 $2524.00 ACOSTA, MARY Booking #: 428837 Release Date: 07-24-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 10:03 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 GARCIA, MICHAEL Booking #: 428839 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:48 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPFX2 No Bond DOWLEN, JAMIE Booking #: 428834 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:39 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond NICHOLS, DREW Booking #: 428838 Release Date: 07-24-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:37 pm Charges: 23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond EGGENBERGER, COREY Booking #: 428833 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:30 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 SANCHEZ, NORMA Booking #: 428836 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond Gonzales, Thomas Booking #: 428835 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 9:15 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond HAMILTON, ADAM Booking #: 428832 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 7:35 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond HICKS, JOHN Booking #: 428831 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 HUFF, ELDRIDGE Booking #: 428830 Release Date: 07-23-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 5:12 pm Charges: 54999999 WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

54999999 WRONG VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 7 $856.00 WALTER, SKYLER Booking #: 428828 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 2:07 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond DOUGAN, DAVID Booking #: 428829 Release Date: 07-23-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 2:01 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

