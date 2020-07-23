Jail Log: July 23, 2020

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Sexual Assault: 1
 
BRADSHAW, CHARLES
Booking #:
428826
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 3:43 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SALAZAR, LORIE
Booking #:
428825
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
428824
Booking Date:
07-23-2020 – 1:01 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GRAY, ASHLEY
Booking #:
428823
Release Date:
07-23-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$2592.00
WILSON, JUSTICE
Booking #:
428822
Release Date:
07-23-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
$540.00
BARRON, KEVIN
Booking #:
428821
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
FLORES, JULIAN
Booking #:
428820
Release Date:
07-23-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON A COURT DATE X 2
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$11047.00
VASQUEZ, CHRIS
Booking #:
428819
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
428818
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
REYNA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
428817
Release Date:
07-22-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1629106J4
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
428815
Release Date:
07-22-2020 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
VALDEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
428816
Release Date:
07-22-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
FLOYD, JAMES
Booking #:
428814
Release Date:
07-22-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 9:41 am
Charges:
11990001 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

