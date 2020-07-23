Jail Log: July 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving Under Influence/Minor: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

BRADSHAW, CHARLES Booking #: 428826 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 3:43 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SALAZAR, LORIE Booking #: 428825 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 2:21 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 Garcia, Marcy Booking #: 428824 Booking Date: 07-23-2020 – 1:01 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GRAY, ASHLEY Booking #: 428823 Release Date: 07-23-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 11:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $2592.00 WILSON, JUSTICE Booking #: 428822 Release Date: 07-23-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 10:58 pm Charges: 41999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR $540.00 BARRON, KEVIN Booking #: 428821 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 8:59 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond FLORES, JULIAN Booking #: 428820 Release Date: 07-23-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON A COURT DATE X 2

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $11047.00 VASQUEZ, CHRIS Booking #: 428819 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond KEMP, LAETITIA Booking #: 428818 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 6:14 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond REYNA, REYNALDO Booking #: 428817 Release Date: 07-22-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1629106J4 No Bond MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 428815 Release Date: 07-22-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 4:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 VALDEZ, JOHN Booking #: 428816 Release Date: 07-22-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 1:21 pm Charges: 57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond FLOYD, JAMES Booking #: 428814 Release Date: 07-22-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 9:41 am Charges: 11990001 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT No Bond

