Jail Log: July 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 3

Possession: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Assault: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

TAYLOR, DUSTIN Booking #: 428813 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 4:58 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 WATERS, RIKKI Booking #: 428812 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 4:05 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond WATSON, GRACIE Booking #: 428811 Booking Date: 07-22-2020 – 1:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 428810 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 11:49 pm Charges: 48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond ROBERTSON, CURTIS Booking #: 428809 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 REYNA, FREDDIE Booking #: 428808 Release Date: 07-21-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 3:52 pm Charges: 35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond LOSOYA, JUANITA Booking #: 428807 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 12:19 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF x1 No Bond SEWELL, DIMITRIUS Booking #: 428806 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 11:42 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

16029999 THREAT CLASS C

MISC COMM X3 $1024.00 PEREZ, SAUL Booking #: 428805 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 9:44 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond THOMPSON, DAVID Booking #: 428804 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 8:51 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DOUGHTERY, CALEB Booking #: 428803 Release Date: 07-21-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 7:51 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

