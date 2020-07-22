Jail Log: July 22, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Possession: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Assault: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
 
TAYLOR, DUSTIN
Booking #:
428813
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 4:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WATERS, RIKKI
Booking #:
428812
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 4:05 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
 
WATSON, GRACIE
Booking #:
428811
Booking Date:
07-22-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
428810
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
ROBERTSON, CURTIS
Booking #:
428809
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
REYNA, FREDDIE
Booking #:
428808
Release Date:
07-21-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
LOSOYA, JUANITA
Booking #:
428807
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x1
No Bond
SEWELL, DIMITRIUS
Booking #:
428806
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 11:42 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
16029999 THREAT CLASS C
MISC COMM X3
$1024.00
PEREZ, SAUL
Booking #:
428805
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 9:44 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
THOMPSON, DAVID
Booking #:
428804
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 8:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DOUGHTERY, CALEB
Booking #:
428803
Release Date:
07-21-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 7:51 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

