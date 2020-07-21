Jail Log: July 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO
Booking #:
428801
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2124.00
POWELL, TEENA
Booking #:
428802
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 2:44 am
Charges:
38060001 GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
No Bond
MADRIL, MISTY
Booking #:
428800
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 1:51 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DOVENSPIKE, ZAKARI
Booking #:
428799
Booking Date:
07-21-2020 – 12:58 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, CEASAR
Booking #:
428798
Release Date:
07-21-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MAGALLEN, KEESHA
Booking #:
428797
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35990016 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
LASATER, BARBARA
Booking #:
428796
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
PEERY, DREW
Booking #:
428795
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 1:12 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
428794
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF x1
MISC DWLI x2
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION x2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINS. RESP. x2
MISC VPTA x 6
$9084.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

