Jail Log: July 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

GUTIERREZ, GILBERTO Booking #: 428801 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2124.00 POWELL, TEENA Booking #: 428802 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 2:44 am Charges: 38060001 GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ No Bond MADRIL, MISTY Booking #: 428800 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 1:51 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond DOVENSPIKE, ZAKARI Booking #: 428799 Booking Date: 07-21-2020 – 12:58 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, CEASAR Booking #: 428798 Release Date: 07-21-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 11:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MAGALLEN, KEESHA Booking #: 428797 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 35990016 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond LASATER, BARBARA Booking #: 428796 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 3:26 pm Charges: 35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond PEERY, DREW Booking #: 428795 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 1:12 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 428794 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 12:02 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF x1

MISC DWLI x2

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION x2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINS. RESP. x2

MISC VPTA x 6 $9084.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

