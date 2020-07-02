Jail Log: July 2, 2020 – Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact, Child Pornography charges levied

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Intoxication Assault with Vehicle: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Indecency with Child Sexual Contact: 1
  • DWI 3rd or More: 1
  • Driving with License Invalid: 1
  • Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc: 7
  • Misc Failure to Appear: 2
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault Family/House Member-Impede Breathing/Circulation: 1
 
JARMON, KARL
Booking #:
428561
Booking Date:
07-02-2020 – 4:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
LERMA, VICTOR
Booking #:
428560
Booking Date:
07-02-2020 – 12:54 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
ESPINOZA, JESSICA
Booking #:
428559
Booking Date:
07-02-2020 – 12:19 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$1826.00
View Profile >>>
ESTRADA, NELSON
Booking #:
428558
Booking Date:
07-02-2020 – 12:12 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
View Profile >>>
MOORE, DAVID
Booking #:
428557
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
36010005 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CHAND, ANAND
Booking #:
428556
Release Date:
07-02-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
$502.00
View Profile >>>
Alfaro, Miguel
Booking #:
428555
Release Date:
07-01-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Perez, Joshua
Booking #:
428554
Release Date:
07-01-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
54990007 DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
ORTEGA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
428553
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MYSTIC, JAIME
Booking #:
428552
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 11:15 am
Charges:
37040009 *COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
OLSEN, KENNETH
Booking #:
428551
Booking Date:
07-01-2020 – 11:04 am
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

