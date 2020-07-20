Jail Log: July 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 6
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Theft: 2
- Racing on Highway: 5
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Assault: 1
- No Driver’s License: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 4
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Assault Public Servant: 1
- Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 7
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990139 POSS CS PG 1A >=20<80AU
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF X 7
54999999 DRIVING LEFT ON CENTER
57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERLIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597