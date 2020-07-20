Jail Log: July 18-20, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Racing on Highway: 5
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Assault: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 4
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
 
ARGOTE, MARLINA
Booking #:
428774
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
KRUEMCKE, BLAIN
Booking #:
428773
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 2:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
COWLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
428772
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 1:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
HUDSON, LARRY
Booking #:
428771
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 1:03 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
COLWELL, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428770
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$1500.00
MARQUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
428769
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
SOVAN, SENTRA
Booking #:
428768
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 12:29 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
TATUM, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428767
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X 7
$6940.00
DIAZ, SADIE
Booking #:
428766
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990139 POSS CS PG 1A >=20<80AU
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MORALES-HERNANDEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
428765
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
WEST, STEVANDRE
Booking #:
428764
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF X 7
$4000.00
CAVALLO, RICHARD
Booking #:
428763
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
HAWKINS, AVERY
Booking #:
428762
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING LEFT ON CENTER
$420.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
428761
Release Date:
07-17-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$440.00
MARTIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
428760
Release Date:
07-17-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
ADAMS, JEFFREY
Booking #:
428759
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Helmers, Cody
Booking #:
428758
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ORNELAS, SESARIO
Booking #:
428757
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NATHAN, TYRESE
Booking #:
428756
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
29990044 GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
ROBINSON, SHANNON
Booking #:
428755
Booking Date:
07-17-2020 – 10:24 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
SUNDAY JULY 19, 2020
 
HERNANDEZ, JOSILYN
Booking #:
428788
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
TORRES, JAVIER
Booking #:
428787
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 1:28 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
ROEDER, CAMERON
Booking #:
428786
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 1:13 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
MILLER, ERIC
Booking #:
428785
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 1:09 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CRUZ, LEVI
Booking #:
428784
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
428783
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
CHAVEZ, MARK
Booking #:
428782
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
BARRON, KEVIN
Booking #:
428781
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1000.00
THERIAQUE, EMILY
Booking #:
428780
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERLIA
$1662.00
GUERREO, BRENDA
Booking #:
428779
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
$464.00
AUSBIE, ADRIAN
Booking #:
428778
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$654.00
JONES, LANDEN
Booking #:
428777
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
RHINEBECK, JASON
Booking #:
428776
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, NORMA
Booking #:
428775
Release Date:
07-18-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-18-2020 – 7:35 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
 
MONDAY JULY 20, 2020
 
 
MALDONADO, RHONDA
Booking #:
428793
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 5:38 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
SHAW, DOMINIC
Booking #:
428792
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 2:46 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
428791
Booking Date:
07-20-2020 – 1:27 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC ICE HOLD
$1500.00
MCDANIEL, RONNIE
Booking #:
428790
Release Date:
07-20-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CABALLERO, JACOB
Booking #:
428789
Release Date:
07-19-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-19-2020 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
$5000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

