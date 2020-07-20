Jail Log: July 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 39 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Public Intoxication: 2

Theft: 2

Racing on Highway: 5

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Assault: 1

No Driver’s License: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 4

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

ARGOTE, MARLINA Booking #: 428774 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 KRUEMCKE, BLAIN Booking #: 428773 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 2:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 COWLEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 428772 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 1:48 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HUDSON, LARRY Booking #: 428771 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 1:03 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 COLWELL, JOSHUA Booking #: 428770 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 12:36 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $1500.00 MARQUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 428769 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 12:35 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 SOVAN, SENTRA Booking #: 428768 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 12:29 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 TATUM, ANTHONY Booking #: 428767 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 11:41 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X 7 $6940.00 DIAZ, SADIE Booking #: 428766 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 11:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990139 POSS CS PG 1A >=20<80AU

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MORALES-HERNANDEZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 428765 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 WEST, STEVANDRE Booking #: 428764 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC CPF X 7 $4000.00 CAVALLO, RICHARD Booking #: 428763 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 8:03 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 HAWKINS, AVERY Booking #: 428762 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 6:49 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 DRIVING LEFT ON CENTER $420.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 428761 Release Date: 07-17-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 6:36 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $440.00 MARTIN, ROBERT Booking #: 428760 Release Date: 07-17-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond ADAMS, JEFFREY Booking #: 428759 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 5:49 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond Helmers, Cody Booking #: 428758 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 5:02 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ORNELAS, SESARIO Booking #: 428757 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 4:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond NATHAN, TYRESE Booking #: 428756 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 3:13 pm Charges: 29990044 GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond ROBINSON, SHANNON Booking #: 428755 Booking Date: 07-17-2020 – 10:24 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HERNANDEZ, JOSILYN Booking #: 428788 Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 4:16 am Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 TORRES, JAVIER Booking #: 428787 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 1:28 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1000.00 ROEDER, CAMERON Booking #: 428786 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 1:13 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 MILLER, ERIC Booking #: 428785 Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 1:09 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CRUZ, LEVI Booking #: 428784 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 11:17 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond RAMIREZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 428783 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 10:51 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 CHAVEZ, MARK Booking #: 428782 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 10:41 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond BARRON, KEVIN Booking #: 428781 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 THERIAQUE, EMILY Booking #: 428780 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 10:35 pm Charges: 35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERLIA $1662.00 GUERREO, BRENDA Booking #: 428779 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 9:57 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 4 $464.00 AUSBIE, ADRIAN Booking #: 428778 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 8:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $654.00 JONES, LANDEN Booking #: 428777 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond RHINEBECK, JASON Booking #: 428776 Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 7:30 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, NORMA Booking #: 428775 Release Date: 07-18-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 07-18-2020 – 7:35 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 MALDONADO, RHONDA Booking #: 428793 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 5:38 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 SHAW, DOMINIC Booking #: 428792 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 2:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 428791 Booking Date: 07-20-2020 – 1:27 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

MISC ICE HOLD $1500.00 MCDANIEL, RONNIE Booking #: 428790 Release Date: 07-20-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 8:15 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CABALLERO, JACOB Booking #: 428789 Release Date: 07-19-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 07-19-2020 – 2:42 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K $5000.00 SUNDAY JULY 19, 2020MONDAY JULY 20, 2020

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597