Jail log: July 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Possession: 6
- Tamper/Fabricate Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1
- Evading Arrest/Detention: 2
- Unlawful Carrying Weapons: 1
- Theft, Class C: 1
- Theft of Property: 2
- Driving while Intoxicated: 3
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
JUDD, KEVIN
Booking #:
434592
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HONESTO, MELISSA
Booking #:
434591
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 2:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
434590
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 1:52 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
PENA, SAVION
Booking #:
434589
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SANCHEZ, SEAN
Booking #:
434588
Booking Date:
07-16-2021 – 1:09 am
Charges:
35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Booking #:
434587
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X5
$1000.00
WANG, XIUJIE
Booking #:
434586
Release Date:
07-16-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
ESQUIVEL, BIANCA
Booking #:
434585
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
13990041 MTRINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL 35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
XIE, QIUMIN
Booking #:
434584
Release Date:
07-16-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
HAWKINS, BRIANA
Booking #:
434583
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, ARIEL
Booking #:
434582
Release Date:
07-15-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
No Bond
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
434581
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DOMINGUEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
434579
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJIASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
PETERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434578
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
16020010 MTR* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
48010017 MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
CUELLAR, ARMANDO
Booking #:
434577
Booking Date:
07-15-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597