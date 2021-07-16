Jail log: July 16, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Possession: 6

Tamper/Fabricate Evidence with Intent to Impair: 1

Evading Arrest/Detention: 2

Unlawful Carrying Weapons: 1

Theft, Class C: 1

Theft of Property: 2

Driving while Intoxicated: 3

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 1

JUDD, KEVIN

Booking #:

434592

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 3:15 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HONESTO, MELISSA

Booking #:

434591

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 2:01 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

$1000.00

MENDOZA, ANDREA

Booking #:

434590

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 1:52 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

$444.00

PENA, SAVION

Booking #:

434589

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 1:44 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

SANCHEZ, SEAN

Booking #:

434588

Booking Date:

07-16-2021 – 1:09 am

Charges:

35990014 GOBPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Booking #:

434587

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 11:11 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X5

$1000.00

WANG, XIUJIE

Booking #:

434586

Release Date:

07-16-2021 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 10:53 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

ESQUIVEL, BIANCA

Booking #:

434585

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 10:50 pm

Charges:

13990041 MTRINJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL 35990014 MTRPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

XIE, QIUMIN

Booking #:

434584

Release Date:

07-16-2021 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 10:43 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

HAWKINS, BRIANA

Booking #:

434583

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 8:43 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GONZALES, ARIEL

Booking #:

434582

Release Date:

07-15-2021 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 7:50 pm

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

No Bond

SCHMIDT, ROBERT

Booking #:

434581

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 7:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

DOMINGUEZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

434579

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 6:32 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJIASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

PETERS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434578

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 5:32 pm

Charges:

16020010 MTR* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

48010017 MTR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

No Bond

CUELLAR, ARMANDO

Booking #:

434577

Booking Date:

07-15-2021 – 5:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

