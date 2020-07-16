Jail Log: July 16, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Building: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft of Services: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

LARA, MARSHALL Booking #: 428734 Booking Date: 07-16-2020 – 4:39 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990232 GOB*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY $1500.00 MARTINEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 428733 Booking Date: 07-16-2020 – 4:27 am Charges: 57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond REYNA, FREDDIE Booking #: 428732 Release Date: 07-16-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 07-16-2020 – 1:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA $1662.00 SEPHUS, SADARIAN Booking #: 428731 Booking Date: 07-16-2020 – 1:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 Parks, Randall Booking #: 428729 Booking Date: 07-16-2020 – 1:17 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SCHMIDT, CHELSIE Booking #: 428728 Release Date: 07-16-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 11:38 pm Charges: 23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X 1 $500.00 LUNA, ARTURO Booking #: 428727 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 NO PROOF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $1632.00 BLAKENEY, LEI Booking #: 428726 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 428725 Release Date: 07-15-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 8:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MASTERS, MICHAEL Booking #: 428724 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 8:55 pm Charges: 55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HAWTHORNE, SEBASTIAN Booking #: 428723 Release Date: 07-15-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA $502.00 RHODES, RODNEY Booking #: 428722 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 7:17 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond AHOLA, JASON Booking #: 428721 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO LIC. PLATE FRONT OR REAR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA $4996.00 PEREZ, LOUIS Booking #: 428719 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 GARCIA, RILEY Booking #: 428720 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 10:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

