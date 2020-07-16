Jail Log: July 16, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Possession: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Theft of Services: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990232 GOB*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 1
54999999 NO PROOF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
MISC FTA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO LIC. PLATE FRONT OR REAR
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
