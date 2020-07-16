Jail Log: July 16, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Theft of Services: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
 
LARA, MARSHALL
Booking #:
428734
Booking Date:
07-16-2020 – 4:39 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990232 GOB*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
428733
Booking Date:
07-16-2020 – 4:27 am
Charges:
57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
REYNA, FREDDIE
Booking #:
428732
Release Date:
07-16-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
07-16-2020 – 1:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA
$1662.00
SEPHUS, SADARIAN
Booking #:
428731
Booking Date:
07-16-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
Parks, Randall
Booking #:
428729
Booking Date:
07-16-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SCHMIDT, CHELSIE
Booking #:
428728
Release Date:
07-16-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 11:38 pm
Charges:
23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750
MISC CPF X 1
$500.00
LUNA, ARTURO
Booking #:
428727
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO PROOF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1632.00
BLAKENEY, LEI
Booking #:
428726
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
428725
Release Date:
07-15-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MASTERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428724
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HAWTHORNE, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
428723
Release Date:
07-15-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
$502.00
RHODES, RODNEY
Booking #:
428722
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
AHOLA, JASON
Booking #:
428721
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO LIC. PLATE FRONT OR REAR
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
$4996.00
PEREZ, LOUIS
Booking #:
428719
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
GARCIA, RILEY
Booking #:
428720
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 10:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

