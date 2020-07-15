Jail Log: July 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear Felony: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
 
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428718
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 4:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 7
$4638.00
GUERRERO, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
428717
Release Date:
07-15-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
$464.00
WESTERMAN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428716
Booking Date:
07-15-2020 – 1:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2162.00
DIAZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
428715
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
63000002 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
No Bond
CARSON, LAVITA
Booking #:
428714
Release Date:
07-15-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
DOMINGUEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
428713
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
428712
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RASBERRY, ORION
Booking #:
428711
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
428709
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 3
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$2982.00
LAFOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428710
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
MCGHEE, SHANNON
Booking #:
428708
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030025 GOB*PROH WEAPON
No Bond
MILLS, SARAH
Booking #:
428707
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 12:51 pm
Charges:
35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
KNOX, EDITH
Booking #:
428705
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SMITH, LAMAR
Booking #:
428706
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
52030014 MTR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
No Bond
KELLY, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
428704
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 10:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
HARRISON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428702
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 6:15 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

