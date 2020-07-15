Jail Log: July 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Possession: 3

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL Booking #: 428718 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 4:18 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA X 7 $4638.00 GUERRERO, JEREMIAH Booking #: 428717 Release Date: 07-15-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 2 $464.00 WESTERMAN, JUSTIN Booking #: 428716 Booking Date: 07-15-2020 – 1:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $2162.00 DIAZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 428715 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

63000002 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K No Bond CARSON, LAVITA Booking #: 428714 Release Date: 07-15-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 8:55 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 DOMINGUEZ, FRANK Booking #: 428713 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 6:47 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 SUTTON, MARY Booking #: 428712 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond RASBERRY, ORION Booking #: 428711 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 6:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 428709 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 4:11 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 3

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $2982.00 LAFOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 428710 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 4:09 pm Charges: 50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond MCGHEE, SHANNON Booking #: 428708 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 2:33 pm Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990003 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030025 GOB*PROH WEAPON No Bond MILLS, SARAH Booking #: 428707 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 12:51 pm Charges: 35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond KNOX, EDITH Booking #: 428705 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 12:25 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SMITH, LAMAR Booking #: 428706 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 12:04 pm Charges: 52030014 MTR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES No Bond KELLY, STEPHANIE Booking #: 428704 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 10:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond HARRISON, JOSHUA Booking #: 428702 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 6:15 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597